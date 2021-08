Podcast | Yanick Boucher Talks about Racing Cake E-Bikes in Sweden over the Weekend

Podcast | Yanick Boucher Talks about Racing Cake E-Bikes in Sweden over the Weekend

By Billy Rainford

#38 Yanick Boucher from Hearst, Ontario, headed over to Sweden to race Cake electric motocross bikes in an all-electric championship. We grabbed him for a chat when he landed back in Canada.

