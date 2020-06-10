Out of the Blue | Maya Legare | Presented by Schrader’s

By Jensen Amyotte

Presented by Schrader’s

Name: Maya Legare

Date of Birth: April 27, 2006

Hometown: Oakwood, Ontario

School/Grade: Mariposa Elementary, Grade 8

Race Number: #27

Bike: 2019 KTM 125 & 150

Race Clubs: AMO & MMRS

Classes: Ladies A

This week, we feature #27 Maya Legare from Oakwood, Ontario. | Mom photo

Who got you into the sport of motocross?

My dad had me riding a gas-powered snowmobile when I was 2 ½, then a 4-wheeler at 3, a Yamaha PW50 at 5, a KTM 50cc dirt bike at 6, 65cc dirt bike and just went from there.

When not on a dirt bike how do you keep yourself busy?

I’ve taught myself to play the ukulele and the guitar over the past year. We recently moved into a new house and have been busy building a track. I like spending time with my friends and family. This summer has been hard because of COVID-19, but I have been keeping in touch through FaceTime and playing online.

As a racer, are there any obstacles you feel a female racer has to deal with that maybe a male racer does not?

There are not too many women in this sport. It feels like every year there are less and less women on the line. It’s a tough sport that is dominated by men. There is no opportunity for women to compete at the Pro level, to be able to make a decent living. It’s kind of disappointing when the men’s Pro races are televised but when it comes time for the Ladies race at the end of the day, the cameras are already being packed up and put away – Hey, our races are exciting to watch too!

Who is your all time favourite rider?

Eve Brodeur, for sure. She is an amazing fast rider. I love seeing her at the races and to talk about the track and what events I should attend. I had the opportunity to race her at the 2018 Walton TransCan in Ladies A on my Supermini when I was 12. It was amazing to stand on the podium in 2nd place next to Eve.

What is your favourite track and why?

I love Motopark. I’ve been racing there since I was 6. I started on my 50cc on the old small track. It’s a fast dirt track with big jumps.

Maya won AMO’s 2019 Ontario ‘Rider of the Year.’ | Mom photo

What event do you look forward to most every year? One you don’t ever want to miss?

I love Walton TransCan. I practice and race through the day, swim and then hang out with friends at night. It’s fun camping there all week. We have been going there since I was on my 50.

Who has been your biggest inspiration/hero on and off the track?

My biggest inspiration off the track is my dad. He loves to ride anything fast and knew when he had kids that they would be riding something with a motor. If it wasn’t for him yelling at me to “go faster” or to “hit the jump” or “roll that bike off your leg and go!” I wouldn’t be where I am today. I’ve come a long way without any training.

My dad saw something in me at a very young age and just kept pushing me along the way. He is my biggest supporter and I appreciate everything he has done for me in my racing career.

Tell us about your 2019 race season and what your plans are for 2020.

It was the summer of 2019 at MMRS Madoc Nationals going into last moto of a 3-way tie in Ladies A. The one-line track was tough to pass on so I had to make sure I was out in front from the start. I ended up taking the championship in Ladies A and Girls (9-16).

The 2020 race season has been delayed because of COVID-19, but AMO’s first race is this weekend at Gopher Dunes. I’m planning to stay at the top of Ladies A class.

What are your biggest accomplishments to date?

My biggest accomplishment is being awarded AMO’s ‘Rider of the Year’ for 2019. This was such an amazing honour to be picked for this award since my 2019 season started slow, as I transitioned from my Supermini to my 150cc bike. I was also lucky to be featured in Motocross Performance Magazine’s Royal Distributing ‘Young and on the Rise.’

Maya is looking forward to getting behind the gate this weekend at Gopher Dunes. |Mom photo

What is the biggest lesson that motocross racing/ off-road has taught you so far?

I think the biggest lesson motocross has taught me is to have no fear. You have to just go for the big jumps, hold it a little longer in the corners and have the confidence to ride hard and go fast. Motocross has helped make me a strong, confident person.

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

I definitely see myself in my pick-up truck with my bike strapped in the back heading to the track with the tunes full blast. I’ll be starting high school in September and after that I’m planning to go to College.

Who would you like to thank?

I would like to thank my dad who always has my bike ready every weekend. He can fix anything with a motor. Thanks to my mom who always has the trailer packed with clean gear and good food. Thanks to my amazing sponsors: Trudel and Sons Roofing, Local 27, OGs, FXR, Mission Cycle and Race Ready Customs – I couldn’t have got where I am today without their support.