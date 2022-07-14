Out of the Blue | Amber Gill | Brought to You by Schrader’s

Out of the Blue | Amber Gill | Brought to You by Schrader’s

By Jensen Amyotte

Photos supplied

Name: Amber Gill

Date of Birth: May 12th, 2008

Hometown: Port Alberni, BC

Grade: 14 years old/going into 9th grade

Race Number: 47

Bike: 2015 KX 100

Race Club: Vancouver Island Motocross (VIMX)

Classes: I race Girls (9-16) and I will be racing Ladies soon

This week, we feature #47 Amber Gill from Port Alberni, BC.

Who/what inspired you to get into the sport of motocross and how long have you been racing/riding?

This season was my first racing season. I started riding Motocross during COVID as something to do. My dad rode when he was younger so we decided to give it a shot. I rented bikes at Westshore Motocross Park with Jeff Evernden for almost a year. It got shut down so in March of 2021 I got a 2010 KX 85. I started riding that summer at HHHmx run by Mike Bishop and Jeff Evernden. We took a break for a few months and came back to race the 2022 season. After a few races we knew the bike I was riding was getting small so we bought a 2016 KX 100. I did end up breaking my collarbone putting me out for most of the season.

My family and I lived in Brentwood Bay, BC and I knew this is what I wanted to do. My family knew driving 2-4 hours just to get seat time was not gonna help. We started looking for places to live up island to be closer to tracks and now we live in Port Alberni, BC.

Like always, motocross is a family affair with the Gills.

When not on a dirt bike, how do you keep yourself busy? Are you involved in any other sports or extracurricular activities?

Because of COVID everything changed. I did lots of different things but the things I stick to now are track and field and martial arts. I would like to start horse riding again.

Do you have any pre-moto rituals?

On race weekends I wake early and stretch. It helps calm the environment so pressure doesn’t build up too much.

Amber is new to the sport and makes sure she gets taught proper technique.

What do you want to be when you grow up?

I would love to continue riding motocross whether it is professionally or not. On the side I plan to get my red seal in heavy duty mechanics and later go on to be a mechanical engineer.

What are your thoughts on the Canadian WMX Triple Crown series?

I think that it is an awesome way to get all the female riders across Canada together. I would love to go, even just to watch. I feel like it would be a great learning experience.

Amber would love to race the Canadian WMX series some day.

What is your favourite track and why?

On the island I don’t have a favourite track, they are all good in different ways and have their own unique features.

Who would you like to thank?

I would like to thank my parents first. They have done so much for me and I’m so thankful for their support. They own a business called Sutra Sauces and Spices. The facility where everything is made is in Duncan and they still moved closer to the tracks for my younger brother and I. I thank them but I don’t know if they truly know how thankful I am. I would also like to thank Jeff Evernden and Mike Bishop for helping us in every way from mechanics to coaching.