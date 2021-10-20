Out of the Blue | Melissa Kay (Legge) | Presented by Schrader’s

By Jensen Amyotte

Name: Melissa Kay (Legge)

Date of Birth: Oct 15th, 1990

Hometown: Grandfalls Windsor, Newfoundland

Grade or Occupation: Social Worker

Race Number: 709

Bike: Husqvarna 250FE

Race Club: Second Gear club & Rocky Motorcycle Club

Classes: Beginner and Junior

This week, we feature Melissa Kay Legge from Newfoundland who now calls Alberta home. | Jayden Labas photo

Who/what inspired you to get into the sport of motocross and how long have you been racing/riding?

Initially, I rode quads back in Newfoundland where I am from. However, when I moved to Alberta I moved to Fort McMurray where plenty of people had bikes. One of my ex-boyfriends surprised me and got me my first ones. I fell in love pretty quick. That was about 8 years ago, now. I never knew many ladies who rode at the time, and I found myself always with the boys. I was honestly inspired anytime I saw a female ride past. I loved seeing more women in the sport!

When not on a dirt bike, how do you keep yourself busy? Are you involved in any other sports or extracurricular activities?

When not dirt biking, my other hobbies include hiking, hunting, ice fishing, and travelling. I am also working full-time with the Government of Alberta and attending the University of Calgary to obtain my Masters of Social Work. So, between hobbies and school, life is pretty busy!

Melissa (right) is working on her Master of Social Work at the University of Calgary. | Jayden Labas photo

From your first ride to where you are now, what is something you never thought you would be able to overcome but have?

Well, I’ve been riding since 2013, now. For YEARS of riding all I knew was quad trails, roads and the occasional track. I never knew what single track was and my first time experiencing it was at the NASTE race in Vega. I thought it was very challenging and something I never saw myself doing again.

Last year I had some of my friends drag me down some of Mclean’s easier single track on my motocross bike (YZ250F). My bike and myself hated it however I kept going back. I realized my bike wasn’t made for that kind of terrain and decided to invest in something better suited for the tight tracks.

I got myself the Husky250FE I have now and never looked back. I overcame the fear of the small, tight single tracks and now hate riding anything else!

What is your favourite track and why?

In terms of tracks, I love my local WildRose motocross track. There’s so much diversity there with both the motocross sections and enduro park. Since I ride mostly enduro I love going there with my friends and practicing on the log and rock sections. I also love how they have so many amazing clinics there and Surfin Berms – an organization that encourages ladies of all levels to get out and try the track. They reserve a track just for girls to try so I try to go to all these nights when they happen!

Melissa’s favourite track is Wild Rose MX in Calgary because of all the track options and the great clinics, like Surfin Berms. | Surfin Berms photo

What event do you look forward to most every year? What’s the one you don’t ever want to miss?

I’m a KLIM ambassador so an event I look forward to every year are the KLIM ladies rides. We had our 2nd one this year with around 40 females who all camped/rode together. I also met so many friends there my first year who I continued to ride with over the past few years. Additionally, I managed to pick up my current boyfriend there during its first year in 2020, so it’s pretty special to me.

Tell us about your 2021 race season and your plans for 2022.

For 2021, I did two races and in 2022 I think I might try my first series (or as many as I can make it to). My first race was with the Rocky Motorcycle Club where I placed 3rd in Ladies B (this was my first-ever podium finish). I decided to race a class up and do my first Second Gear club race where I tried Ladies Junior and placed 6th (mid-pack). I loved both these races and the clubs are so welcoming. In 2022, I plan to do more clinics and a few more races.

She raced a Triple Crown Arenacross event back in 2016. | Freddie Mitchelmore photo

What are your biggest accomplishments to date?

I finished the Desert 100 race in Odessa in 2019. I never thought it was possible for me to do a 50-mile race in the desert and actually finish. I think the boys were just as surprised as me when I finished and one of my favourite ‘Finisher’ shirts from the race. Also, I challenged myself in 2016 and tried Arenacross. I had no idea what I was doing and never did any sort of moto race. I got dead last and managed to get into a crash at the first corner. I was fine but what an experience!

What was your first fear when you started riding and how did you overcome it?

My first and continued fear while riding are downhills. I always hated heights and the feeling of not having control of my speed and trusting gravity always freaked me out. Over the years, I kept inching my way down. First, pretty small hills scared me but I managed to get down them, one way or another.

Now the hills are bigger and much scarier. My internal dialogue helps me in these tough spots. “You got this” or “Move back, let the bike do the work” are things I usually coach myself to do. Also, my friends yelling at me from the bottom helps too. Haha.

What was your first race number and how did you choose it?

My first race number was 735, which is a shortened version of my childhood phone number that I had all growing up until I basically moved out. I moved on to 709 because that is the area code for Newfoundland where I am from. I love representing a number that feels close to home so I think I’ll stick to this one.

Watch for Melissa in 2022 when she plans on doing more clinics and races. | Brad Norris photo

What do you want to be when you grow up?

I’m back in University right now studying for my Master’s of social Work. I am studying so I can become a clinical social worker. I currently have my BSW and am working in the field and love it!

Who would you like to thank?

I’d like to thank all my amazing friends over the years and my boyfriend. My girlfriends are so inspiring, we push each other to places I wouldn’t think are possible. Also, my boyfriend who I get to help me when obstacles are just too hard. He’s ridden my bike through some gnarly stuff so I’m always so appreciative when he continues to drag me through the hard rides!