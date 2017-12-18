By Billy Rainford
I’m not gonna lie…I slept in this morning. When my alarm went off, the sound of rain on top of the snow forced me to aim for the ‘snooze’ button but apparently hit the ‘off’ button. We’ve been hit with a ton of snow here at HQ in London, Ontario. In recent years, a green Christmas has turned into the norm, but we seem to have turned the calendar back a couple decades and we find ourselves in a deep blanket of snow.
I actually like it, but most city slickers do not. Last year, the decision to pass on snow tires and a new snowblower was a good one. This year, I’m not so sure. Fortunately, the DMX Van spends an awful lot of its time south where the palm trees and warm breezes blow, so spending cash on winter tires doesn’t really make sense anyway. Also, Emily gets up way earlier than me, so the driveway is usually already shoveled when I get up! (I’m almost kidding on that one…almost.)
I’m right now trying to sort out the best plan of attack that will get me to a couple early rounds of Supercross and allow me to head back east to Colorado to take in another Winter X Games in Aspen, Colorado. The way the schedule is this season is making it a little interesting.
Anyway, it will all work out and I’ll pile a few thousand more kilometres on the ever-tiring Dodge ‘Small’ van.
Nathan Bles Qualifies for Winter X Games
After winning the inaugural CSRA Snowbike Championship last season, I expected Nathan Bles to get an automatic invite to the 2018 Winter X Games Snow Bikecross in Aspen, Colorado, but that was not the case. He had to run a qualifier. The Ontario racer was at ERX Motor Park in Elk River, Minnesota, this past weekend to do just that and he decided to make it interesting.
This was a 2-day event with 2 chances to make it to Aspen. Day 1 didn’t go so well for Nathan, but he got a second chance on Sunday.
After the main event was red flagged, Nathan lined up again and got off to another good start. He pressured the leaded for the first few laps and then went down in a left-hand corner and dropped back.
The top 5 in this final event punched their ticket to Aspen, and Nathan’s trip was now in jeopardy. Fortunately, the Huber Motorsports rider stayed calm (from what we can see from the sidelines) and made his way back to a qualifying position.
And check out #75 Josh Hill making his way into the X Games after only being on one for a couple days!
You can check out the final race here:
Raze Motorsports Sponsoring Canadian Cody Matechuk
Raze Motorsports is a proud sponsor of several top snowbike athletes including Factory Yamaha rider Cody Matechuk who will be competing in the Snow BikeCross X Games Qualifier. Matechuk will be running our Wingman Kit on his Yamaha YZ450F.
Matechuk says, “Pumped to be partnered up with the best team in the business as we push closer and closer towards X Games! Between the bike and snowbike kit that we will be running to the suspension and computer programming I know we will be gunning for the top!”
Brock Leitner Ready to Fly the Canadian Flag Alone at A1
With defending FWM Canadian Arenacross Champion, Jess Pettis, out with a broken arm, it leaves Brock Leitner as the sole Canadian lining up at A1 on January 6th. Brock had his own issues last season when a shoulder injury kept him out of the races he was trying to enter.
Brock has been the rider named ‘Most Improved’ up here in Canada and is ready to take another run at the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Series. We’ll try to get in touch with him to find out how everything has been going, as soon as we can.
This is from his Instagram feed @brockleitner:
‘Project 7C’ for X Games Snow Bikecross Coming Together
That’s right, you’ll be cheering for #7C Blair Morgan again this year! A group of hard-working Canadians has stepped up and is currently building the bike for Blair as he makes his way back to the place that brought him so much fame and glory — Winter X Games.
‘Superman’ (as surely the many signs in the crowd will show) is heading back and Steve Simms, Jason Burke, Mike Beaudin, Mike Henderson, and others are stepping up to make it all possible.
Check out these photos I lifted from their Facebook pages:
It’s time for me to dig into 5-Lap Sprint | Christmas Edition | Part 2. This time, Jeff spoke with the Women of Canadian Motocross. We’ll have it posted on the site ASAP.
Have a great week, everyone. It’s raining on top of the 15 inches of snow we have here in Southwestern Ontario, so be careful out there.