Monday Morning Coffee

By Billy Rainford

I’m not gonna lie…I slept in this morning. When my alarm went off, the sound of rain on top of the snow forced me to aim for the ‘snooze’ button but apparently hit the ‘off’ button. We’ve been hit with a ton of snow here at HQ in London, Ontario. In recent years, a green Christmas has turned into the norm, but we seem to have turned the calendar back a couple decades and we find ourselves in a deep blanket of snow.

I actually like it, but most city slickers do not. Last year, the decision to pass on snow tires and a new snowblower was a good one. This year, I’m not so sure. Fortunately, the DMX Van spends an awful lot of its time south where the palm trees and warm breezes blow, so spending cash on winter tires doesn’t really make sense anyway. Also, Emily gets up way earlier than me, so the driveway is usually already shoveled when I get up! (I’m almost kidding on that one…almost.)

I’m right now trying to sort out the best plan of attack that will get me to a couple early rounds of Supercross and allow me to head back east to Colorado to take in another Winter X Games in Aspen, Colorado. The way the schedule is this season is making it a little interesting.

Anyway, it will all work out and I’ll pile a few thousand more kilometres on the ever-tiring Dodge ‘Small’ van.

Nathan Bles Qualifies for Winter X Games

After winning the inaugural CSRA Snowbike Championship last season, I expected Nathan Bles to get an automatic invite to the 2018 Winter X Games Snow Bikecross in Aspen, Colorado, but that was not the case. He had to run a qualifier. The Ontario racer was at ERX Motor Park in Elk River, Minnesota, this past weekend to do just that and he decided to make it interesting.

This was a 2-day event with 2 chances to make it to Aspen. Day 1 didn’t go so well for Nathan, but he got a second chance on Sunday.

After the main event was red flagged, Nathan lined up again and got off to another good start. He pressured the leaded for the first few laps and then went down in a left-hand corner and dropped back.

The top 5 in this final event punched their ticket to Aspen, and Nathan’s trip was now in jeopardy. Fortunately, the Huber Motorsports rider stayed calm (from what we can see from the sidelines) and made his way back to a qualifying position.

And check out #75 Josh Hill making his way into the X Games after only being on one for a couple days!

You can check out the final race here:

Day 1 Results (Top 5 qualify for X Games) 1. 44 Nolan Heppner 2. 353 Kody Kamm 3. 75 Joshua Hill 4. 9 Darrin Mees 5. 195 Keaton Ward 6. 53 Yanick Boucher 7. 88 William VanHook III 8. 1 Jimmy Jarrett 9. 218 Nathan Bles 10. 772 Mark Wilson 11. 515 Mick Olson 12. 68 Dean Hunt 13. 594 Chad Jelinek 14. 171 Zach Butterworth 15. 801 Colton Sturm 16. 7 Brandon Dossett Day 2 Results (Top 5 qualify for X Games) 1. 37 Seth Fischer 2. 53 Yanick Boucher 3. 88 William VanHook III 4. 515 Mick Olson 5. 218 Nathan Bles 6. 68 Dean Hunt 7. 515t Tyler Vacala 8. 37g Chris Giesbrecht 9. 205 Justin Cox 10. 142 Troy Weakley 11. 801 Colton Sturm 12. 7 Brandon Dossett 13. 171 Zach Butterworth 14. 493 Lee Jelinek 15. 772 Mark Wilson 16. 594 Chad Jelinek 17. 1. Jimmy Jarrett 18. 19 Brett Bender

Both Canadians Brock Hoyer and Cody Matechuk are already in as invited athletes from their great finishes at last year’s X Games.

Both Canadians Brock Hoyer and Cody Matechuk are already in as invited athletes from their great finishes at last year's X Games.