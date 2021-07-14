Out of the Blue | Melissa Wagar | Presented by Schrader’s

By Jensen Amyotte

Name: Melissa Wagar

Date of Birth: June 26, 1996

Hometown: Napanee, ON

Occupation: Quality Control (Medical Company)

Race Number: 22

Bike: 2019 Suzuki RMZ250

Race Club: MX101

Classes: Ladies B

This week, we feature #22 Melissa Wagar from Nepean, Ontario. | Rylan Lavallee photo

Who/what inspired you to get into the sport of motocross?

When I was young my dad bought my brother and me old Honda 50cc bikes and we would ride them around the house. Ever since then I always enjoyed and was interested in riding dirt bikes. I never ended up getting a dirt bike as a kid as my interests were drawn elsewhere (horseback riding). Fast forward some years later, I ended up wanting a dirt bike after my boyfriend, who raced growing up, decided, after taking a few years off, he wanted to get back into it again. So I would say the passion was kind of always there, but my boyfriend definitely got me into motocross and helped me buy my first bike and show me the ropes.

When not on a dirt bike, how do you keep yourself busy?

I enjoy anything that involves being outdoors. I have a dog (his name is Leroy) and when I can I like to take him swimming or hiking. I like to be active as much as I can. I also enjoy photography as well, so when I’m at the track on a practice weekend or with friends I love getting pictures of them riding.

From your first ride to where you are now what is something you never thought you would be able to overcome but have?

I remember wanting a bike and my boyfriend helped me find the one that I was going to start on (Honda 150R). The first day I was about to ride I was like, “Oh no, what am I getting myself into?!” We ended up going to Sand Del Lee to ride almost every weekend since I got a bike and I had quickly grown out of my little 150. So the next year I ended up purchasing a 250 for myself. After my boyfriends brother convinced me to try his 450 I instantly realized that I was way more comfortable on a bigger bike. So in that short time of riding the little 150 around and being ready for a 250 I was pretty happy with myself and how far I had come in such a short period of time.

“The first day I was about to ride I was like, “Oh no, what am I getting myself into?!” | Branden Lavallee photo

What is your favourite track and why?

My favourite track would definitely be Sand Del Lee. Not only is the track always in great condition, but the people and the atmosphere are so great and welcoming, especially the staff there. After us spending almost every weekend we started to feel like you are part of a “family.”

What is the biggest lesson that motocross racing/ off-road has taught you so far?

Honestly, something I have taken away from this sport is that if you really want something it will not come over night. You have to be consistent and to try not to be so hard on yourself. That is something I have struggled with the most is not being hard on myself and comparing myself to others. I feel like so many people relate to this as well. It’s so easy to get caught up in that, so I have learned to just go out and have fun!

If you ever have children will you give them the option to race as well?

I don’t want children of my own, but I definitely want to be involved with any nieces and nephews that my brother or boyfriend’s siblings may have. And if I can introduce them and get them hooked onto dirt bikes I think that would be super cool! Only if they wanted to though.

Melissa’s favourite track is Sand Del Lee. | Branden Lavallee photo

If you could give 1 piece of advice to a female of any age who wants to start riding what would it be?

What I would tell other females getting into this sport is to just get out there and have fun. Go at your own pace and set small goals. It’s not going to come overnight and everybody else riding started at some point in their life!

Do you see yourself ever competing in the Canadian WMX Triple Crown series?

I would like to think in a few years if I improve enough, I would like to try racing the Triple Crown Series. Definitely not holding my breath but I think it would be a good long term goal to work towards.

Watch for Melissa is the future where there’s a chance we’ll see her in the Canadian Triple Crown Series WMX Nationals. | Rylan Lavallee photo

What do you like to do in the off season?

I like to spend my off season doing lots of hiking with my dog. I also try to stay in shape so I try to spend at least 4 days at the gym per week. Other than that I like to spend time with family and friends.

Who would you like to thank?

First, I would like to thank my boyfriend and his family for helping me get into it and always being very supportive. If there’s one thing about being in this sport it’s having a good group of people to support you and push you. I would also like to thank the crew at Sand Del Lee for always working hard to make the track a fun and safe place to ride. Lastly, I would like to thank FXR for sponsoring me for the 2021 season.