Out of the Blue | Olivia Reynolds | Presented by Schrader’s

Out of the Blue | Olivia Reynolds | Presented by Schrader’s

By Jensen Amyotte

Photos by family members

Name: Olivia Reynolds

Date of Birth: February 26, 2010

Hometown: Northampton, England

School Grade: Year 7

Race Number: #199

Bike: KTM 65

This week, we feature young Olivia Reynolds from Northampton, England.

Who/what inspired you to get into the sport of motocross and how long have you been racing/riding?

I fell in love with MX/FMX from watching Travis Pastrana. I got my first bike, a PW50, at age 3 and started racing at age 9.

When not on a dirt bike, how do you keep yourself busy? Are you involved in any other sports or extracurricular activities?

I try and be on my bike as much as possible, but when I’m not I’m normally on my push bike keeping fit.

As a racer, are there any obstacles you feel a female racer has to deal with that maybe a male racer does not?

For me, I’d say strength and size. I’m only small so that’s a disadvantage at some things. Some dads get a little funny when a girl wins as they still think it’s a boy’s sport.

From your first ride to where you are now, what is something you never thought you would be able to overcome but have?

I always wanted to do a backflip from when I got my first bike and I’ve finally achieved that with help from Travis Pastrana.

Who is your all-time favourite rider and why?

Has to be Travis Pastrana. He was super fast and took FMX to a whole new level with the tricks he preforms.

What is your favourite track and why?

That’s a tough one as there’s a few I like but will go with my local track in the UK, @vipmotocross They’ve supported me through my racing career so far and the track’s mega.

Not surprisingly, Travis Pastrana is Olivia’s favourite rider and hero.

What event do you look forward to most every year, one you don’t ever want to miss.

It’s got to be Master Kids in the UK. It’s such a cool, mega event.

Who has been your biggest inspiration/hero on and off the track?

Again, that goes to Travis. He’s such a showman. His style is like nothing else which I think has rubbed off on me a little.

Do you have any pre-moto rituals?

No, not really. I just make sure I’ve had my breakfast and get a drink before heading down.

Tell us about your 2021 race season and your plans for 2022.

It was a tough season due to restrictions with COVID, but I participated in the Bridgestone British Masters which I finished 7th overall and the Peterborough Juniors Championship which I finished 3rd and that was with missing 2 rounds.

Olivia also raced the Mini O’s this year.

What are your biggest accomplishments to date?

My first race season I entered 3 championships and won 2 and came 2nd in the 3rd, and then the biggest has to be landing a backflip and becoming the youngest girl ever to do it.

What is the biggest lesson that motocross/FMX has taught you?

It’s got to be discipline and patience. This sport is tough and it can’t be rushed.

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

I’d like to be in America full time for the racing and to be on the Nitro Circus tour pushing the tricks even further.

Is there any female(s) out there who you feel has paved the way for other girls to be successful in motocross or off road?

There’s definitely a few but the main ones I look up to are Jolene Van Vugt and Ashley Fiolek. They’re amazing.

She lists Jolene Van Vugt and Ashley Fiolek as two female riders she looks up to.

What kind of track/dirt do you feel you excel at most and why?

I don’t mind what the track conditions are like. Being from the UK, they are normally wet mud or sand but if I had to choose a nice hard pack track.

If you ever have children will you give them the option to race as well?

Yes, of course! My mum and dad have been amazing with their support and would be cool to carry that on.

If you could give 1 piece of advice to a female of any age who wants to start riding what would it be?

Just go for it! Take your time and never let anyone tell you you can’t do it. I had a few comments like that and now I’m being taught FMX by some of the biggest names in the game.

What was your first fear when you started riding and how did you overcome it?

I can’t really remember as I was only 3, but each time I got on the bike I would try get a little faster or jump a little farther.

What was your first race number and how did you chose it?

It was #199 and again because of Travis Pastrana.

Do you see yourself ever competing in the Canadian WMX Triple Crown series?

That would be awesome to come take part. I hope I can travel all over the world to participate at the highest levels.

Maybe we’ll see this talented rider ripping up the Canadian circuit in the future.

What do you like to do in the off season?

Train as hard and as much as I can to be ready for the next season.

What do you want to be when you grow up?

The goal is to try and become a pro rider as well as a FMX athlete for Nitro Circus.

Who would you like to thank?

I’d like to thank mum and dad, as they have given me so much time and effort. All my sponsors, as without them none of this would be possible, and then Travis and the Nitro Circus crew for helping make a dream come true.