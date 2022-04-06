Out of the Blue | Peyton Belisle | Presented by Schrader’s

By Jensen Amyotte

Name: Peyton Belisle

Date of Birth: September 3rd, 2006

Hometown: Smithers, BC

Grade: Grade 10

Race Number: 936

Bike: CRF 150R, CRF 250R

Race Club: N/A

Classes: Girls 9-16, Ladies, Supermini

This week, we feature Peyton Belisle from Smithers, BC. | Les Puchala photo

Who/what inspired you to get into the sport of motocross and how long have you been racing/riding?

My dad inspired me to start riding as well as racing. He brought home my cousin’s PW50, and I just kept riding until he asked me if I wanted to try my first race. I did not want to race at first, but he bribed me with a new toy. The next few races after I didn’t really want to do, but I am glad I stuck with it. I have been riding probably for about 5 years now and racing for 3-and-a-half.

When not on a dirt bike, how do you keep yourself busy? Are you involved in any other sports or extracurricular activities?

I snowboard a lot and used to also race boardercross but with COVID it has kind of interfered with that.

As a racer, are there any obstacles you feel a female racer has to deal with that maybe a male racer does not?

I think the ladies and girls classes are not as recognized as much as the male-dominated classes are. Just things like fewer laps during motos and getting put with other classes etc..

Peyton on the Supermini at Whispering Pines in Kamloops, BC. | Wanda Belisle photo

From your first ride to where you are now what is something you never thought you would be able to overcome but have?

I was always kind of worried that if I ever got badly hurt I would not want to continue riding and racing. The thought of it really scared me until last summer (2021) I broke my ankles by overshooting a jump. Breaking my ankles didn’t scare me away, it just made me want to push that much harder to make up for the lost time and it made me realize how much racing means to me.

Who is your all-time favourite rider and why?

My favourite rider is probably Eli Tomac. He was the first pro that I really knew of and when I watch him ride now he always looks so smooth and he is a clean rider. He never does anything sneaky to other riders when racing, and I just love watching him race.

What is your favourite track and why?

Motopark in Ontario. I’ve spent a lot of time training there so I’ve gotten comfortable on the track. It’s also very flowy and the dirt is super nice. There aren’t many tracks like that that I have been to in BC.

Do you have any pre-moto rituals?

Before each race, when I’m in the start gate right before the 30-second board goes up, I look both ways down the line then hit my head twice with my right hand.

Peyton came back from broken ankles to win the Girls title and place 6th in Ladies. | Les Puchala photo

Tell us about your 2021 race season and your plans for 2022.

My 2021 season was unfortunately not great. I got in one fun race then because of COVID there were no races. In the end of June me and my dad went to Ontario to start getting ready for the nationals and on the 3rd day of training I broke my ankles. I was out for 9 weeks and did not race Walton. My dad and I ended up staying in Ontario for the whole summer just hanging out. It was hard sitting on the bleachers watching people ride when I could barely walk.

In September I started riding again. I got probably 7 days of riding then I did the last round of the BC series in Kamloops. I got 1st in Girls and 6th in Ladies.

For my 2022 season I am trying to learn from 2021 by not rushing around and trying to push myself too hard too fast. For how I’m going to approach the races is still up in the air. My dad and I have talked about doing the WMX series but nothing is for sure yet.

What was your first race number and how did you choose it?

My first race number was 3. I chose it because my birthday is on the 3rd.

Do you see yourself ever competing in the Canadian WMX Triple Crown series?

Yes! My dad and I have been talking about racing it this year. We are not 100 percent sure, but I definitely want to race it sometime.

After a tough 2021 season, watch for Peyton ripping it up in 2022. | Wanda Belisle photo

What do you like to do in the off season?

I like to hang out with my friends and go snowboarding a lot. I also like to work out a lot and get ready for the next season.

Who would you like to thank?

I would like to thank my dad for making all of this possible for me and always being there to support me no matter what. I would like to thank my mom for being ok with me and my dad running off to go dirt biking, and for supporting me. I would also like to thank Cycle North for all they do and Kourtney Lloyd for everything she does. And last but not least I would like to thank Mike for Holeshot Suspension Service and Eyecandy custom cycles.