Out of the Blue | Reyna Tiebs | Schrader’s

By Jensen Amyotte

Name: Reyna Tiebs

Date of Birth: February 24, 1988

Hometown: Cranbrook, BC

Grade or Occupation: Lakeland College Alumni – WRCH (Horse trainer) CSR – Fitness Inc Gym, Invoice Entry – DH Service Auto

Race Number: 719

Bike: KX250f

Race Club: MRC, ADRA

Classes: Ladies, Vet

This week, we feature #719 Reyna Tiebs from Cranbrook, British Columbia. | Riley Hansen photo

Who/what inspired you to get into the sport of motocross and how long have you been racing/riding?

I grew up riding and training horses. As I started to grow up and got into my late teen years, riding dirt bikes was something I always wanted to try and I would get excited when I would see people riding dirt bikes outside or on TV.

I started riding dirt bikes in 2015 at the age of 27. My son was 2 ½ at this time. My husband purchased a cheap-modelled bike for me to try. From there I was hooked, and entered my first race in April of 2019.

When not on a dirt bike, how do you keep yourself busy? Are you involved in any other sports or extracurricular activities?

I am always busy! When not riding the bike there is always something to do in preparation for riding: maintenance on the bike, working out so I can ride motocross, or prepping the ground for next day’s ride. When I am not doing dirt bike things, I am a working Mom. One of the places I work is Fitness Inc Gym. My shifts start at 4:00am. This allows me to have my work day done by the time my son is off school. This is awesome as it allows me to see him every day, get him to appointments and different programs etc. Then in the evening I also input invoices for my husband’s auto shop.

As a racer, are there any obstacles you feel a female racer has to deal with that maybe a male racer does not?

Absolutely! As a female every month brings its struggles with fatigue, strength loss and confidence issues. Workouts and staying in the right frame of mind for racing and riding can be challenging. Also being a Mom, I am aware that I am a big part of my son’s life and that is always in the back of my mind.

Reyna lives a minimum 2 1/2 hours from a motocross track and rides mostly on Crown Land. | MotoFoto photo

From your first ride to where you are now what is something you never thought you would be able to overcome but have?

I have never thought I couldn’t overcome anything if I am willing to put some work in. I have struggled a lot with overcoming fear and self confidence issues for just over 4 years after my mom passed in April of 2016. If you keep looking for ways to help yourself and try each day, things will get better.

Who is your all-time favourite rider and why?

Ryan Dungey for his work ethic, Vicki Golden for per passion, and Eli Tomac for his mental strength and confidence.

What is your favourite track and why?

So far my favourite tracks are the Kelowna, BC and Brooks, AB motocross tracks. Both allow a rider to ride to their potential while being safe and fun.

Who has been your biggest inspiration/hero on and off the track?

I don’t have just one person here. I have met some amazing riders/racers/moto parents that bring an energy no matter where they go. You can learn so much from all kinds of people.

What are your biggest accomplishments to date?

Some of my racing accomplishments would have to be wining the Ladies Jr. Championship in 2021 and being the number 2 Kawasaki Team Green Vet rider in 2022.

What is the biggest lesson that motocross racing has taught you so far?

Lessons that MX racing has taught me so far would be hard work, dedication, self discipline, mental strength/continuous mental growth, and how to work with what you have been given. I come from an area that has no MX track or facility of any kind. The closest tracks are 2.5 hours and 4 hours away. My motocross practice is done on crown land, always!

Reyna’s favourite riders are Ryan Dungey for his work ethic, Vicki Golden for per passion, and Eli Tomac for his mental strength and confidence. | Riley Hansen photo

Are there any females out there who you feel have paved the way for other girls to be successful in motocross?

Yes! Any female rider who has gone out and ridden with passion and been kind to other riders and racers. I have been able to meet ladies like Jess Foster and Danika White. Their time spent with other female riders is wonderful and something to aspire for.

If you ever have children, will you give them the option to race as well?

Yes, I would let my son race if he ever desires to do so. I think the sport is amazing and can teach you a lot about yourself.

If you could give 1 piece of advice to a female of any age who wants to start riding what would it be?

Ride because you love the sport! Passion over perfection is something I am learning.

What was your first fear when you started riding and how did you overcome it?

Getting hurt or worse and not being there for my son. This is still something I struggle with, but I try to choose to have faith over fear. I also have trouble with jumping as I never practice jumping basically until I get to a race. That is a downside to living where there is only crown land to ride and no MX tracks.

What was your first race number and how did you choose it?

My first and current race number is 719. The number 7 because I was 27 when I started riding, and the number 19 as the year was 2019 when I decided to try racing.

Watch for the #719 on the Canadian Triple Crown Series WMX gate in 2025. | Riley Hansen photo

Do you see yourself ever competing in the Canadian WMX Triple Crown series?

Yes! That is one of my goals. I hope to be competing in the WMX triple crown series by 2025.

What do you like to do in the off season?

I stud ride my bike when possible and I just started lessons with my son to learn how to snowboard this year. It’s fun, and it will gives us something to do together during the winter months.

Who would you like to thank?

I would like to thank my husband, Josh Tiebs, for helping make the dirt biking and MX racing possible. He has always found a way to help to get me to the races and make sure we have what we need. My son, Wyatt Tiebs, for making me a better version of myself and helping to teach me about myself. Dean and Amy Taylor for coming over, making us feel welcome, and helping us to learn some of the ropes my first season of racing. Trevor Zak, my boss, for allowing me a family/racing friendly work schedule. Jared Stock for being the first authentic rider to take my riding goals honestly. Canadian Kawasaki for producing a great motorcycle and rider/racer program.

And all of my sponsors: DH Service Auto, Mizera Motorsports, Hoosier/Roost factory offroad, All Seasons Motorsports, Fitness Inc Gym and iRide Supplements for giving me the chance to grow with and represent them.