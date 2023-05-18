Out of the Blue | Rylie Gall | Brought to You by Schrader’s

By Jensen Amyotte

Brought to you by Schrader’s

Name: Rylie Gall

Date of Birth: August 19, 2016

Hometown: Loveland, OH, United States

Grade: Kindergarten

Race Number: 5

Bike: 50 cc JR and 50 cc E-bike

Classes: 50cc Jr (4-6), 50cc Open, 50cc Girls (4-8), 50cc E-bike

This week, we feature young #5 Rylie Gall from Loveland, Ohio. | Full Throttle Images photo

Who inspired you to get into the sport of motocross and how long have you been riding/racing?

My dad is the one who inspired me to ride dirt bikes and race! He used to race motocross professionally then retired and started drag racing bikes on asphalt and dirt! I have been at a track of some kind since I was 3 weeks old! I got my first dirt bike (PW 50) when I was 2 ½ and loved it!! I started just riding at our home track and some local tracks, then started dirt drag racing and indoor street racing (just for fun) when I was 3 years old. I got my first AMA Card and raced my first motocross race in May of 2022 and have been obsessed with it since then.

When not on a dirt bike how do you keep yourself busy? Are you involved in any other sports or extracurricular activities?

I am on my dirt bike, trials bike, or Stacyc any chance I get but I also do Jiu Jitsu and workouts at home to keep fit for racing. When schools out and I have more free time I love to swim with my friends, jump on trampoline and just play outside. I also dirt drag at the fairs through the week in the summer time and street race my bike on some weekends at a local go kart track in the winter.

Rylie keeps busy all year long. | Mom photo

Who is your all-time favorite rider and why?

My favorite MX/SX rider is Haiden Deegan. He is my favorite person to watch on YouTube, I have watched his videos every day since I started racing. He has also done an awesome job in his first year of Supercross. His sister Hailie (Deegan) is also so cool, and a big inspiration to me being a girl.

Rylie even rides indoors on go kart tracks! | Mom photo

Tell us about your 2022 race season…

My first motocross race was in May of 2022. We decided to run the 50cc girls 4-8 class and the 50cc Oil Injected class in the Ohio Buckeye Series MX. I did great and loved it, but a couple weeks later I had a wreck while dirt drag racing and lacerated my liver and was out most of the summer. Luckily, with how the weather was I didn’t have to miss too many races. I was back at it in August and didn’t miss a race after that and ended up adding the 50cc Jr 4-6 class and 50cc e-bike class to my list of classes. At the end of the season I ended up getting the Championship, 1st place, in the 50cc girls 4-8, 2nd place in points in 50cc Oil Injected, 7th place in points in the 50cc Jr 4-6 class.

After that we started training and attending indoor Arenacross races. I did great at all of those. Now one year later, May 2023, I am about to go to my first regional race to get into the Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s!

Rylie is a huge Hailie and Haiden Deegan fan. | Moto Kicker Photography photo

Are there any females out there who you feel have paved the way for other girls to be successful in motocross or off road?

I feel like Vicky Golden on the dirt bike side of things and Hailie Deegan for the off road side of things. They both started young and never gave up! They both have proven that girls can do anything we put our minds too.

If you ever have children will you give them the option to race as well?

Yes! It’s been a family thing my whole life and I couldn’t imagine not doing it.

Watch for Rylie in 2023 as she tries to punch her ticket to Loretta Lynn’s. | Mom photo

What do you like to do in the off season?

I don’t really have an off season. If it’s not outdoor racing we are racing indoors. If not racing I am doing things to stay fit for next season! If we have a free weekend we go to the local go kart track and race our bikes on the track.

Who would you like to thank?

I would like to thank my mom and dad for everything they do! If it was not for both of them I wouldn’t get to do what I love. I also would like to thank my sponsors and those who support me: Minton Cycle, FX Racing, Elite Optic USA, Motoxtremes, Duncan Oil, Henderson Turf Farm, Duffy’s Detailing, Dug Rite Excavating, World Wide Bearings, and my whole family for their support and for cheering me on!