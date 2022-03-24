Out of the Blue | Sarah Milchen | Presented by Schrader’s

By Jensen Amyotte

Photos supplied

Name: Sarah Milchen

Date of Birth: September 20, 1996

Hometown: Granite Bay, ON

Occupation: Group fitness trainer and life coach

Race Number: 410

Bike: Yamaha YZ250f

A past relationship introduced me to riding and once I was moved on from that I took it upon myself to learn on my own because I enjoyed riding and wanted to prove that I am capable of owning my own bike and ride without a man in my life!

When not on a dirt bike how do you keep yourself busy? Are you involved in any other sports or extracurricular activities?

I keep myself busy with a full-time job, a passion for health and fitness and spending time with my dog. I workout every morning at a local gym Monday through Friday while I also go on hikes with my black lab named Diesel!



From your first ride to where you are now what is something you never thought you would be able to overcome but have?

I never thought I would learn how to load and unload my dirt bike from my truck. It took a lot of practice but over time I got the hang of it and can do it myself. Also, I never thought I could get on the track without having fear of riding. Now I have no fear of getting on the track right when I get there because I have gained confidence and seat time that I know I can ride just fine.

What is your favorite track and why?

My favourite track is the main sand and vintage tracks at MMX in Marysville. I enjoy this place because they keep the track in good riding condition always and I have spent so much time there that I am comfortable to ride. The groups of people that come to ride at this track are so helpful and friendly that it has always made for a great time meeting new people.

What is the biggest lesson that motocross has taught you so far?

It has taught me patients, overcoming fears and making decisions while also having the most amazing moto friends you will have by your side no matter what! This sport shows you so much and you meet people that are always there for you to encourage and help you with anything. The happiness that comes with riding is so different than any other hobby or sport you will ever do!

If you ever have children will you give them the option to race as well?

If I do have children I would definitely introduce then to the sport and if they wanted to race I would, of course, let them.

If you could give 1 piece of advice to a female of any age who wants to start riding what would it be?

My advice is to definitely give riding a try and make sure you give yourself tons of time to learn how to. Having someone teach you and go over each step will give you the knowledge and confidence that you can do it. You have to go into riding saying you will learn this sport as a lifestyle and give it a try with full focus!

What was your first fear when you started riding and how did you overcome it?

My first fear was just controlling the dirt bike while riding. Just starting and stopping was difficult and then adding movement and obstacles was very difficult for me to accomplish.

What do you like to do in the off season?

I still enjoy riding in the off season as I get to enjoy an OHV park near my area that still is enjoyable even if it’s bad weather!

Who would you like to thank?

I would like to thank my dirt bike mechanic for helping me get my first bike. This allowed me to start my journey as a female dirt bike rider and safely have a reliable beginner bike. Then all my friends that have helped teach me and motivate me to learn how to ride.