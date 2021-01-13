Out of the Blue | Shelby Bradley | Presented by Schrader’s

By Jensen Amyotte

Name: Shelby Mai Bradley

Date of Birth: June 8, 2006.

Hometown: Campbellcroft, ON

School/Grade or Occupation: Grade 9

Race Number: 87

Bike: Yamaha YZ 125

Race Club: AMO

Classes: Ladies A, Open Beginner.

This week, we feature #87 Shelby Bradley from Campbellcroft, ON. | Bigwave photo

Who got you into the sport of motocross?

My dad, At the age of 6, my parents bought me a Polaris 50 ATV. I quickly got bored of riding the ATV. Then my dad noticed how much I loved my pedal bike, so he bought a cheap Chinese-made 50cc dirt bike, which I got on for my first time ever being on a dirt bike. I rode that around our property and never fall off. Then started woods riding in the Ganaraska Forest at the our trailer park. After enjoying riding woods, decided to check out track life and started riding the small track at OCMC to where I am today.

When not on a dirt bike, how do you keep yourself busy?

When not riding my bike, I enjoy skateboarding, swimming, skating, horseback riding, helping dad work in the shop on bikes, and working on our new 1977 GMC C15 that will one day be my truck.

As a racer, are there any obstacles you feel a female racer has to deal with that maybe a male racer does not?

I believe physical strength is a female’s biggest obstacle as a racer.

Who is your all-time favourite rider and why?

Ken Roczen. Ever since I started watching Supercross he’s always been a top competitor, and a Honda was what I started on.

How do you like having a sister who also races?

I enjoy it. I always have someone to ride with and compete with, and we always make family bets and she pushes me to work harder.

What is your favourite track and why?

Walton, because I can do all the jumps which was a challenge to me, as two years ago I struggled with my jumps. And I just enjoy riding that track.

Shelby missed her favourite event of the year in 2020 – The TransCan at Walton Raceway – due to a broken femur she suffered at Gopher Dunes. | Mao Ouyang photo

What event do you look forward to most every year? One you don’t ever want to miss?

Walton TransCan, because of the great atmosphere, which I unfortunately had to miss in 2020 due to fracturing my femur at Gopher (Dunes), but still went and supported my sister for her first time racing the TransCan.

Who has been your biggest inspiration/hero on and off the track?

My dad. He has never missed a race. He’s always there to work on my bikes, always cheering me on and giving me pointers on how to improve on my riding skills. If it wasn’t for him, none of this would be possible and I wouldn’t be racing.

Do you have any pre-moto rituals?

I really don’t other than stretching while my dad packs the gate.

She keeps herself busy in the winter with some ice racing, too. | Ken Owttrim photo

Tell us about your 2020 race season and your plans for 2021.

2020 season was an odd year. With COVID, not all clubs were racing so I joined AMO. After the first three races I was fighting for top place in Ladies A, and doing extremely well in Open Beginner. I was also going to ride the Rockstar events.

The first Rockstar event amateur day I placed 4th overall in Open Beginner and was looking forward to racing the Women’s Nationals. As I was running top 10 on the first lap, I ended up in a pile-up which resulted in a fractured femur and ended my 2020 race season.

In 2021 I’m hoping to race some local events, the AMO series, and the Rockstar Triple Crown Ladies events, including motocross and Supercross.

Shelby on the gate before the first-turn crash that ended her season. | Bigwave photo

What are your biggest accomplishments to date?

2019: Winning Ladies B overall in MMRS on my second year of racing, going 1-1-1 in Ladies B at Madoc Nationals, coming 7th overall in Girl (9-16) at the Walton TransCan, which was my first time ever riding in the TransCan, coming 6th overall at Montreal Supercross racing some of the best ladies out there, and first overall at Motopark Cup 4 in Ladies B.

2020: Winning first overall in Ladies GP Ice racing, first overall in Ladies oval Ice Racing, coming 4th overall in Open Beginner at Rockstar Amateur Day, 2nd overall in Ladies A in the AMO Ontario Provincial Championships.

What is the biggest lesson that motocross racing/off-road has taught you so far?

To enjoy it, have fun, and push yourself to be a better rider. And if you don’t succeed the first time to keep trying and never give up.

Watch for Shelby, her sister, and her parents in 2021. | Throttle Media Productions photo

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

I see myself doing my dream job of being a paramedic, and maybe even working race events and still enjoying doing what I love most which is racing my bike.

Who would you like to thank?

First, I’d like to thank my dad and my mom for making all this possible, my sister for being next to me at every gate, and I’d like to thank all my sponsors: Comarico, OGs Optics, Active Recovery Clinic, DnD Moto, Nitro Industrial, No Limit Powersports, 3-6 Kitchen and Lounge, Boneyard Athletics, FXR, MD Distributions, Atlas Brace, Flash Powder Coating, and everyone else who has helped me over the years.

On the gas at Gopher Dunes. | Bigwave photo