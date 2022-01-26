Out of the Blue | Tayler Allred | Presented by Schrader’s

By Jensen Amyotte

Name: Tayler Allred

Date of Birth: 9/04/03

Hometown: Riverton, Utah

Grade or Occupation: Just graduated high school 2 weeks ago!

Race Number: 34

Bike: KTM 250

Classes: Women’s, 250 Pro Sport, Collegeboy

This week, we feature 3X Loretta Lynn’s champion, Tayler Allred from Riverton, Utah. | Tyler Garcia photo

Who/what inspired you to get into the sport of motocross and how long have you been racing/riding?

I have been racing for 14 years. My dad used to desert race so racing has always been in the blood.

When not on a dirt bike, how do you keep yourself busy? Are you involved in any other sports or extracurricular activities?

When I’m not racing, I love to mountain bike and snowboard. Unfortunately, as of now I had ACL and meniscus surgery about 2 months ago and still have 4 months to go until I’m back on the bike.

As a racer, are there any obstacles you feel a female racer has to deal with that maybe a male racer does not?

I’ve always looked at myself as I can do anything the guys can do! I love racing with the guys because, in my opinion, it pushes me that much harder and the intensity is unreal!

From your first ride to where you are now, what is something you never thought you would be able to overcome but have?

About 8 years ago I lost one of my best friend due to a racing accident. At the time, I was so devastated and scared to get back on the bike. A week before a local race I had a dream of my friend telling me to continue racing for him. Ever since then any race I have won or any accomplishments I have done have been for him!

Who is your all-time favourite rider and why?

Chase Sexton. He’s very real about everything and has a numbing personality.

Tayler’s favourite track is Loretta Lynn MX in Tennessee. | Culturefilms_ photo

What is your favourite track and why?

Loretta Lynn‘s. I love how rough and challenging it is. There’s a lot of separation.

What event do you look forward to most every year, one you don’t ever want to miss?

Mammoth Mountain. I love the scenery there and the after racing activities they hold there!

Who has been your biggest inspiration/hero on and off the track?

Throughout the years I think my list of biggest inspirations has grown just to name a couple, Vicki Golden and Ashley Fiolek.

Do you have any pre-moto rituals?

My dad kisses his hand and taps under my visor where I have a “TYCE 86” sticker there (my friend who had passed).

Tell us about your 2021 race season and your plans for 2022.

Right now goals are to train really hard while I’m injured and come out ready for Loretta’s!

What are your biggest accomplishments to date?

3x Loretta Lynn champion and first female on the KTM Orange Brigade team.

What is the biggest lesson that motocross racing/ off-road has taught you so far?

Nothing comes easy.

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

Five years from now I still see myself in the industry somehow!

Tayler says she could see herself racing the Canadian series. | Motovatedmedia photo

Is there a female out there who you feel has paved the way for other girls to be successful in motocross or off road?

I feel Ashley Fiolek really paved the way for a ton of us. She has been a great role model and that’s my goal is to continue to pave the way.

What kind of track/dirt do you feel you excel at most and why?

Rough and deep because I grew up riding gnarly tracks.

If you ever have children will you give them the option to race as well?

Absolutely! If they want to race I will 100% support them in it, and if they don’t want to then I will support them in any sport of their choice.

If you could give 1 piece of advice to a female of any age who wants to start riding, what would it be?

Do not get discouraged and keep going. The rough times are only going to make you better.

What was your first fear when you started riding and how did you overcome it?

I started so young I can’t really remember a fear. Haha

What was your first race number and how did you choose it?

904. It’s my birthday.

Do you see yourself ever competing in the Canadian WMX Triple Crown series? If so, what are your thoughts on it?

Yes. I think it’s an awesome series for women!

Tayler is recovering from knee surgery, so watch for her in 2022. | Mx.life.style photo

What do you like to do in the off season?

Hang out with the family.

What do you want to be when you grow up?

Team manager for a race team.

Who would you like to thank?

@orangebrigade

@ktmusa

@flyracingusa

@monsterarmy

@ridedunlop

@scottsportsusa

@scottmotorsports

@rmxseries

@protaper

@mototass

@fcsuspension

@nihiloconcepts

@ogio

@ethika

@vertexpistons

@saucespeed.com

@thrillseekers

@stickerstandard