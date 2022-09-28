Out of the Blue | Willow Fulford | Brought to You by Schrader’s

Out of the Blue | Willow Fulford | Brought to You by Schrader’s

By: Jensen Amyotte

Brought to you by Schrader’s

Name: Willow Fulford

Date of Birth: January 8, 2010

Hometown: Sussex NB

Grade: 7 Sussex Middle School

Race Number: 122

Bike: 2022 Honda CRF150R

Race Club: Atlantic MX Series

Classes: Jr. Ladies (9-16), 85cc (7-11)

This week, we feature Willow Fulford from Sussex, New Brunswick. | Brian Martell photo

Who/what inspired you to get into the sport of motocross and how long have you been racing/riding?

My grampy is the one who got me into the sport, who raced when he was younger. I started riding in 2020 kids night at River Glade MX on a CRF50. I started racing in 2021 doing three rounds of the Atlantic MX series, and did 10 rounds this season.

When not on a dirt bike, how do you keep yourself busy? Are you involved in any other sports or extracurricular activities?

The off season from motocross I am at the rink. I am a Sr. skater with the Sussex Figure Skating Club, and coach CanSkate. It helps with leg strength and is a lot of fun.

Willow is also a figure skater and coach in the winter months. | Brian Martell photo

As a racer, are there any obstacles you feel a female racer has to deal with that maybe a male racer does not?

Jumping. When I would watch the pros at the River Glade national I always thought how do they do that. I could never do, that no way!

Who is your all-time favourite rider and why?

It would definitely be Hannah Cole. She has helped me improve my riding so much.

What is your favourite track and why?

Dream Acres. It’s an amazing track and you never know what it will be like, muddy, or dusty, rutted, or loose.

Who has been your biggest inspiration/hero on and off the track?

Three of my heroes are Hannah Cole, and local pros, Isaac Nice, and Jordan Melanson for taking the time at races and practice to give tips and lots of encouragement.

Willow lists Hannah Cole as her all-time favourite rider. | Brian Martell photo

What are your biggest accomplishments to date?

Probably clearing my first jump at Miller Meadow this past summer. It’s always been a goal since I started racing.

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

I hope to qualify for Loretta Lynn’s. I think it would be such a cool thing to do, and huge accomplishment.

Are there any females out there who you feel have paved the way for other girls to be successful in motocross or off road?

I believe there are two girls in Atlantic Canada. Hannah Cole has really helped me and Brooke Johnson also inspires me.

What kind of track/dirt do you feel you excel at most and why?

I feel I excel in the deeper ruts and technical stuff. I just get in a rut and ride it out. The looser stuff is more difficult but it’s fun, and good to challenge myself.

Willow hopes to be on the line at the Women’s National one day soon. | Brian Martell photo

Do you see yourself ever competing in the Canadian WMX Triple Crown series?

For sure, in a few years. There were a few of the ladies from here who raced them this year, so I believe I can as well.

Who would you like to thank?

I would like to thank my family, my grampy always makes sure I get to practice, and to the races. Also, Easy Kleen, Taste and See, Mike Millican Remax, The Mule Complex, Toys for Big Boys, Oakley, Piccadilly Coffee, Photos Brian Martell.