OUTPERFORM THE COMPETITION WITH HUSQVARNA MOTORCYCLES’ 2023 FC 450 ROCKSTAR EDITION

TECHNICAL ENHANCEMENTS DELIVER IMPROVED ON-TRACK PERFORMANCE FOR ALL RIDERS

Husqvarna Motorcycles Canada, Inc. is pleased to announce the new FC 450 Rockstar Edition. A proven model that is continually evolving, the latest version is enhanced by a selection of race-tested components to provide all motocross riders with a competitive edge. The latest factory team replica machine is equipped with a new silencer, wheels, protective parts and revised suspension settings, which give riders of all abilities a definitive on-track advantage. Retaining its class-leading performance, the FC 450 Rockstar Edition is finished with the latest Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing graphics.

Revised shim stack settings inside the WP XACT 48 mm front forks and XACT rear shock enhance the balance of the FC 450 Rockstar Edition to ensure improved stability at high speed without effecting its proven cornering agility. This considered refinement boosts self-confidence, allowing all levels of riders to master the racetrack with complete confidence while consistently posting faster lap times.

All riders can easily customize how the 450 cc SOHC engine performs depending on either their preference or track conditions by using the handlebar-mounted Map Select Switch. The intuitive, multifunctional instrument houses clearly marked buttons to engage one of two pre-set engine maps, activate launch control and traction control, and enable Quickshifter for seamless upshifts, even when under heavy load.

The FC 450 Rockstar Edition is expertly assembled and comes complete with an extended list of competition-focused Technical Accessories. Adjustable Factory Racing triple clamps, Rekluse outer clutch cover, an FMF Racing Factory 4.1 silencer, and Factory Racing wheels with EXCEL Takasago rims headline the hardware while a Factory Start device, GUTS Racing high-grip seat cover, ProTaper handlebar, and soft ODI grips offering assured comfort and control.

2023 Technical Highlights

New Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing graphics

New Factory Racing wheel set with EXCEL Takasago rims and black anodized CNC- machined hubs

New FMF Racing Factory 4.1 silencer

New Rekluse outer clutch cover

New 2K Carbon composite skid plate for extended engine and frame protection

New 2K Carbon composite front brake disc guard for added protection

Updated suspension settings for improved balance and comfort

Bodywork designed to encourage easier rider movement on the motorcycle

Hydro-formed chromium molybdenum frame for improved anti-squat behavior

Die-cast aluminum swingarm provides strength and flex at a low weight

450 cc SOHC engine provides class-leading performance

Quickshift functionality ensures seamless up-shifting

High-performance Brembo hydraulic clutch system

Floating front brake disc delivers superior stopping power

Aluminum-polyamide hybrid subframe construction provides specifically calculated rigidity and advanced durability

WP XACT 48 mm front forks with AER technology offer more progressive end-of-stroke damping

WP XACT rear shock designed with CFD optimized main piston and tool-free adjusters

Multifunctional map switch which activates the Quickshifter, traction control, and launch control

Factory Racing CNC-machined triple clamps with adjustable offset [20 – 22 mm]

Pre-installed Factory start device

Soft, grey ODI lock-on grips for comfort

GUTS Factory Racing high-grip seat cover

Premium-quality ProTaper handlebar and bar pad

Electric starter powered by a lightweight Li-Ion 2.0 Ah battery

Ensuring all riders are fully equipped for their next event, a concise, high-quality selection of race-team inspired casual clothing has been created. With two styles available within the range of t-shirts, hoodies, jackets, and headwear, riders can choose to express their passion for Husqvarna Motorcycles or replicate the same pit presence as Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing.

The 2023 FC 450 Rockstar Edition will be available from early 2023 onward at authorized Husqvarna Motorcycles dealerships.

Si vous souhaitez obtenir une copie de ce communiqué de presse en français, veuillez envoyer un courriel électronique à Marketingcanada@husqvarna-motorcycles.com