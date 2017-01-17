Pala Raceway | Photo Gallery | Monday | Presented by MX101

By Billy Rainford

After hanging out with a bunch of Canadians Sunday night, we all headed back to Pala Raceway for some more riding. Here are a bunch of photos from the day.

20170116 Bjorn Viney

#111 is Bjorn Viney. He had already left when we were at Pala Raceway the other day. The 15-year-old Canadian is fast and getting faster.

20170116 Noah Viney

Younger brother, Noah Viney, isn’t one to miss an opportunity to style it for the camera so he stayed out on the track and put in a few extra laps Monday.

20170116-IMG_4894

Not sure who this is but he was the Moto Cop who chased down our guys during the WASP Cam laps.

20170116- Bjorn Viney

20170116 Noah Viney

20170116- Ryan Surratt

Challen Tennant was there putting in some laps.

20170116-Noah Viney

Boom!

20170116- Bjorn Viney

20170116-IMG_4919

#17

20170116-Bjorn Viney

Keep an eye out for these two young rippers at all the major amateur nationals this season.

20170116- Davin Grose

DAvin Grose.

20170116- Bjorn Viney

With all the beautiful scenery, it seems a shame this just shows a big pile of dirt. Sorry.

20170116- Noah Viney

Noah

20170116 Ryan Surratt

Challen commits to his line.

20170116-IMG_4942

There were a lot of riders there Monday.

20170116- Noah Viney

20170116- Bjorn Viney

Keeping that leg up will come in handy this year at the TransCan!

20170116- Bjorn Viney

I love corner entry photos.

20170116- Bjorn Viney

And exits…

20170116-Noah Viney

20170116- Davin Grose

Davin.

20170116 Bjorn Viney

He’s normally #53.

20170116 Noah Viney

20170116- Bjorn Viney

Getting some style over the table.

20170116- Bjorn Viney

20170116-IMG_5016

20170116- Davin Grose

I wasn’t ready for how far Davin was going to launch it.

20170116-IMG_5021

They were supposed to be leaving but they couldn’t help riding a little more.

20170116- Ulf Viney

Ulf Viney is famous for his anal retentiveness.

20170116- Davin Grose

Davin and Jack Wright discuss line choices to make the big step up triple.

20170116 Davin Grose Jack Wright

They took the opportunity to do a little suspension tweaking together.

20170116- Davin Grose

This was during their WASP Cam laps.

20170116-IMG_5045

I had no idea what this guy was wearing so I snapped a couple shots. I still don’t…

20170116- Davin Jack Wright

20170116-

20170116-IMG_5051

20170116- Bjorn Viney

Bjorn leads his little bro.

20170116-IMG_4882

20170116-IMG_4880

That’s Jack Wright, Bjorn Viney, and Brandon Gourlay.

20170116-IMG_4878

The Viney Family.

Thanks for going back out on the track for a few photos, guys. It was great hanging out with you. See you at the next big race!

