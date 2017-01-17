Pala Raceway | Photo Gallery | Monday | Presented by MX101
By Billy Rainford
After hanging out with a bunch of Canadians Sunday night, we all headed back to Pala Raceway for some more riding. Here are a bunch of photos from the day.
#111 is Bjorn Viney. He had already left when we were at Pala Raceway the other day. The 15-year-old Canadian is fast and getting faster.
Younger brother, Noah Viney, isn’t one to miss an opportunity to style it for the camera so he stayed out on the track and put in a few extra laps Monday.
Not sure who this is but he was the Moto Cop who chased down our guys during the WASP Cam laps.
Challen Tennant was there putting in some laps.
Boom!
#17
Keep an eye out for these two young rippers at all the major amateur nationals this season.
DAvin Grose.
With all the beautiful scenery, it seems a shame this just shows a big pile of dirt. Sorry.
Noah
Challen commits to his line.
There were a lot of riders there Monday.
Keeping that leg up will come in handy this year at the TransCan!
I love corner entry photos.
And exits…
Davin.
He’s normally #53.
Getting some style over the table.
I wasn’t ready for how far Davin was going to launch it.
They were supposed to be leaving but they couldn’t help riding a little more.
Ulf Viney is famous for his anal retentiveness.
Davin and Jack Wright discuss line choices to make the big step up triple.
They took the opportunity to do a little suspension tweaking together.
This was during their WASP Cam laps.
I had no idea what this guy was wearing so I snapped a couple shots. I still don’t…
Bjorn leads his little bro.
That’s Jack Wright, Bjorn Viney, and Brandon Gourlay.
The Viney Family.
Thanks for going back out on the track for a few photos, guys. It was great hanging out with you. See you at the next big race!