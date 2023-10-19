PARIS SUPERCROSS READY FOR IT’S 40th ANNIVERSARY | Entry List

Paris Supercross, November 18th-19th

In one month Paris SX will celebrate its 40th anniversary

In just a month from now – on November 18th-19th – the Paris Supercross will celebrates its 40th anniversary! Once more the French capital will play host to the main winter SX, and the fans didn’t hesitate to book their seats as the first night is already sold out!

The most prestigious International Supercross outside the United States, Paris SX has always enjoyed such overwhelming success! Success with the fans, who come every year to cheer their heroes loudly in the Paris la Defense Arena, and success with the riders as Paris has again attracted many of the leading athletes!

Lawrence vs Roczen

Paris is ready to finally welcome the Lawrence brothers, who won no less than five US titles this season and who were two of the main contenders at the recent MX of Nations! Hunter won the 250 East Supercross series and the 250 Motocross Championship, while Jett won the 250 SX on the West Coast and then moved to the 450 class to win both the Motocross and Supermotocross titles! Aged 20 and 24 respectively, Jett and Hunter were also the main protagonists of the Australian team which claimed its best-ever result with a second place at the Motocross des Nations, which was contested in Ernée (Mayenne) in front of more than 40,000 spectators.

For their first appearance at Paris and for their first real Supercross in the 450 class (the Supermotocross was a mix of MX and SX), the two brothers will line up against Ken Roczen, who battled throughout the 2023 season with Jett both in the USA and at the MXoN. King of Paris last year, Ken is seeking revenge as Jett beat him at the Supermotocross (though Ken won the MXGP class at the MXoN, even if Jett beats him in the final race) and their duel promises fireworks as these two incredible riders enjoy a genuine rivalry but also great mutual respect !

A ‘US Style’ Supercross

As in every year since the event returned to the French capital in the wide-and-modern Paris La Defense Arena, the organizers and the staff of JLFO, including track designer Cédric Lucas, will build a US-size track including a strong whoops section and a sandy section which could spring some surprises. The event will be an important test for the Lawrence brothers, who have only raced 250 Supercross previously, while their main rivals have ridden the 450 class for many years!

Among these rivals will be Justin Barcia, who is recovering from a broken collarbone but has confirmed that he will be ready-to-race and try to equal the record of David Vuillemin (a four-times King of Paris, while ‘Bam Bam’ has been three-times King in 2010, 2013 and 2019). Back in the Yamaha Star Racing team, two-times US Supercross champion Cooper Webb will race his first SX on the blue bike and, with Justin Hill on a Bud Racing Kawasaki, four of the eight best SX riders this season in the US will be in Paris. And with Jett Lawrence at the gate the French capital will welcome no less than three of the top-four Supermotocross riders! As always the Frenchies will try to fight for podium results, and they will be supported as always by the home fans who will be just as enthusiast as they were at the MX of Nations. And France, who have shared the team classification with USA every year, will have to keep an eye on the ‘Rest of the World’ team as the Australian brothers will be joined in the team this year by the leading Japanese SX rider.

Tom Vialle, first time in Paris!

A major novelty of the 40th Paris Supercross is the new format of the 250 class. Paris will once again host a round of the French SX2 Tour, but this race will open the show each day, straight after the practice sessions. Then the best French riders will transfer to the 250 international class, where they will join a number of top foreign riders and Tom Vialle, the French hero at Ernée!

A two-times World Champion (2020-2022), Tom will be contesting the Paris SX for the first time after a year racing the US Championships. A few weeks after his MX2 win at the MXoN, the Southern kid will discover the atmosphere of the Paris La Defense Arena in ‘Supercross mode’ and for sure he will receive a noisy welcome from the fans! He will be racing against his fellow countrymen plus several riders that he knows pretty well from the past season; Japanese Jo Shimoda will make his first appearance on a Honda after a strong season in the US and will be joined in the transatlantic contingent by Americans Jace Owen (a former Prince de Paris, racing for Team GSM Yamaha) and Cullin Park (Honda SR) as well as the 2022 Prince of Paris, Australian Matt Moss (Kawasaki Bud Racing). This year in Paris we’ll see two International classes, not just one!

Top Freestyle show

Freestyle has always been part of the show in Paris, and every year we have some novelties. Thanks to the large size of the arena, this year there will be four ramps from which the riders will launch and display their acrobatic skills, one of them being 35 meters to the landing point, 1/3rd more than usual so for sure the riders will fly up, up and away!

Belgian Julien Vanstippen, a regular contender of the FMX show at Paris, will undoubtedly show off some new tricks as he does every year, alongside France’s Nicolas Texier, American Tyler Bereman – who claimed a gold medal at the last X-Games – and German Luc Ackerman.

A full programme

The traditional SX1 Superpole will open the main programme (and for the first time there will also be an SX2 Superpole) and each day the SX1 and SX2 riders will race two Sprints and the Main event. Between the races we’ll have show, music, light shows and FMX, all the tools for a great Supercross!

The Arena doors will open at 2 pm on Saturday and at 10.15 am on Sunday, to offer the fans the possibility to see the practice sessions and the SX2 French Tour race. The show will start at 7pm on Saturday and 2pm on Sunday.

The Saturday show is already sold out, but it’s still possible to buy tickets for Sunday @ https://www.supercrossparis.com (ticket prices from 55 to 105€).

You can’t come to Paris? The event will be broadcast (outside France) live on MXGP-TV; all information is available @ https://www.mxgp-tv.com

Start-list Supercross de Paris 2023 (at October 17th)

SX1 CLASS

#2 Cooper WEBB (USA – Yamaha Star Racing)

#6 Thomas RAMETTE (FRA – Yamaha GSM Dafy Michelin)

#18 Jett LAWRENCE (AUS – American Honda Red Bull)

#20 Gregory ARANDA (FRA – Yamaha GSM Dafy Michelin)

#46 Justin HILL (USA – Bud Racing Kawasaki)

#51 Justin BARCIA (USA – TLD Gas-Gas Red Bull Factory)

#12 Justin STARLING (USA – Honda FR25-Suttel)

#72 Lucas IMBERT (FRA – Yamaha New Bike)

#85 Cédric SOUBEYRAS (FRA – MM85 CBO Honda)

#94 Ken ROCZEN (GER – SUZUKI HEP Progressive)

#96 Hunter LAWRENCE (AUS – American Honda Red Bull)

#137 Adrien ESCOFFIER (FRA – Husqvarna CRC)

#727 Boris MAILLARD (FRA – Suzuki Johannes-Bikes)

(2 other riders to be confirmed)

#589 Kiliann POLL (F – KTM) replaced rider

SX2 FRENCH SX TOUR

#11 Calvin FONVIELLE (FRA – KTM TMV)

#22 Mickael LAMARQUE (FRA – KTM)

#81 Brian HSU (GER – Fantic)

#141 Maxime DESPREY (FRA – Yamaha GSM Dafy Michelin)

#170 Yannis IRSUTI (FRA – Kawasaki)

#225 Charles LEFRANCOIS (FRA – Honda Ship to Cycle SR Motoblouz)

#236 Anthony GROSJEAN (FRA – Kawasaki)

#388 Andrea BONIFACIO (FRA – Husqvarna)

#420 Pierre LOZZI (FRA – Kawasaki)

#505 Dorian KOCH (FRA – KTM)

#751 Germain JAMET (FRA – Yamaha)

#965 Hugo MANZATO (FRA – Husqvarna)

# 773 Thomas DO (F – Stark Varg): to be confirmed

SX2 INTERNATIONAL CLASS

#1 Matt MOSS (AUS – Kawasaki Bud Racing)

#28 Tom VIALLE (FRA – KTM Red Bull Factory)

#30 Jo SHIMODA (JAPAN – American Honda)

#43 Cullin PARK (USA – Honda SR Motoblouz Ship to Cycle)

#389 Jules PIETRE (FRA – Yamaha)

#401 Jace OWEN (USA – Yamaha GSM Dafy Michelin)

#335 Enzo POLIAS (FRA – KTM Milwaukee)

#945 Anthony BOURDON (FRA – Bud Racing Kawasaki)

+ 8 riders qualified from the SX Tour

FMX

TYLER BEREMAN (USA – Team Red Bull)

Julien VANSTIPPEN (BEL – Team Monster Energy)

Luc ACKERMANN (GER – Team Red Bull)

Nicolas TEXIER (FRA)