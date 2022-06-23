Parts Canada Amateur Nationals | Round 3 – Prairie Hill MX

Parts Canada Amateur Nationals | Round 3 – Prairie Hill MX

By Billy Rainford

Here’s a look at the winners at Round 3 of the 2022 Parts Canada Amateur National at Prairie Hill MX in Pilot Mound, MB Saturday, June 18th.

50 (7-8)

#710 Malachi Teichrib 2-1

65 (7-9)

#150 Loklan Teichrib 1-1

65 (10-11)

#213 Hayden Dupuis 1-1

85 (7-11)

#213 Hayden Dupuis 1-1

85 (12-16)

#17 Hayden Dunser 3-1

Supermini

#48 Jayden Riley 1-1

Schoolboy

#574 Charles Charlton 1-1

Ladies B

#333 Lauren Puhlmann 1-1

250 Junior

#990 Lane Kretzel 2-1

Open Junior

#75 Mars Millar 2-1

Open Intermediate

#574 Charles Charlton 3-1

Vet Junior

#534 Brent Lamb 1-1

Vet Master

#129 Ryan Lockhart 3-1

Full results HERE

See everyone at Gopher Dunes next week, and good luck at the CCAN this weekend.