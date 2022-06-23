Parts Canada Amateur Nationals | Round 3 – Prairie Hill MX
By Billy Rainford
Here’s a look at the winners at Round 3 of the 2022 Parts Canada Amateur National at Prairie Hill MX in Pilot Mound, MB Saturday, June 18th.
50 (7-8)
65 (7-9)
65 (10-11)
85 (7-11)
85 (12-16)
Supermini
Schoolboy
Ladies B
250 Junior
Open Junior
Open Intermediate
Vet Junior
Vet Master
Full results HERE
See everyone at Gopher Dunes next week, and good luck at the CCAN this weekend.
