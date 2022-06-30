Partzilla PRMX Signs #533 Josiah Natzke from New Zealand

#533 Josiah Natzke | Bigwave photo

@partzilla @teamprmx signs New Zealand rider #533 @josiahnatzke_



The Partzilla PRMX Racing Team is proud to announced that #533 Josiah Natzke will be racing the 250 class on board the Partzilla PRMX racing Kawasaki for the upcoming eastern swing of the 2022 Canadian Triple Crown Series MX Nationals. Both the team and Josiah are excited about the summer and are ready to get to work and put down results!