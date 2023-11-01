Partzilla PRMX Signs Australian Aaron Tanti for 2024 Supercross

Hamer, SC: The Partzilla PRMX Race Team is proud to announce the addition of Aaron Tanti for the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. The 27-year-old Australian will race the 450SX class on his way to qualify for the SuperMotocross Playoffs. Tanti, a multi Australian champion, will leave it all on the line to get results in 2024.

Aaron Tanti: “I’m really keen and excited to be joining Partzilla PRMX Racing for the 2024 AMA 450 Supercross season which will create a lot of challenges for me: new country, new bike, new team and racing some of the best racers in the world!

“Team owner Julien (Perrier) has been very accommodating in making this international transition happen and I’m really keen to get to SOBMX and start preparing for the AMA Supercross season later this year!“

The Partzilla PRMX Race Team was founded in 2010 by Julien Perrier. The team is based out of the South of the Border Training Facility in South Carolina.

