People’s Choice Rider of the Year

By Billy Rainford

Thank you to everyone who took the time to register their vote for the 2019 People’s Choice Rider of the Year.

After tabulating all the picks from Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and emails, the winner of the 2019 award is……

TYLER MEDAGLIA!

After a year that saw the friendly Truro, NS rider drop down to the 250 class that he’d won twice in the past, he then went on to represent Canada at the 2019 ISDE in Portugal where he gave us our first-ever overall championship.

Congratulations, Tyler.

Interestingly, Colton Facciotti and Sam Gaynor actually tied for 2nd place.