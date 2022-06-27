Photo Report | 2022 CCAN Champions
By Billy Rainford
Photos by Mark Phinney
The first annual Central Canadian Amateur Nationals (CCAN) were held at TransCanada Moto Park in Brandon, Manitoba, this past Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Here’s a look at some of the champions from the event.
50 (7-8)
#42 Kieran Wright from Medicine Hat, AB won the younger 50 (4-6) class 1-1-2.
65 (10-11)
#150 Loklan Teichrib from Stonewall, MB won 65 (7-9) and 65 Open.
#17 Hayden Dunser from Saskatoon, SK took the win in 85 (12-16) and Supermini.
Ladies
Open Beginner
250/Open Junior
250/Open Intermediate
We received an update on our new buddy “Shitdawg”:
“Shitdawg had some adversity…went into the races with a broken thumb, a bee sting on his lip, and subluxation of his shoulder in moto 2.”
+50
Under 30 went to #15 Jesse Westfall from Morden. MB 1-1-1.
+40 was won by ##120 Jim Frederickson from Red Deer County, AB 1-1-1.
Vet Junior went to #534 Brent Lamb from Brandon, MB 1-1-1.
Vet Master and Pro/AM
Congratulations to everyone who made the first annual CCAN a success and we hope to see most of you at the TransCan at Walton Raceway in August.
No comments!
There are no comments yet, but you can be first to comment this article.