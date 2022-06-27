Photo Report | 2022 CCAN Champions

By Billy Rainford

Photos by Mark Phinney

The first annual Central Canadian Amateur Nationals (CCAN) were held at TransCanada Moto Park in Brandon, Manitoba, this past Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Here’s a look at some of the champions from the event.

50 (7-8)

#62 Kruz Garwasiuk from Kelowna, BC was unbeaten in the class, but I’m now to that this is not him. Now I see the clutch! This is #62 Daxton Herberholz from Craven, SK getting 8th in the 6th (7-9) class.

#42 Kieran Wright from Medicine Hat, AB won the younger 50 (4-6) class 1-1-2.

65 (10-11)

#221 Mason Litwin from Sunnyside, MB won the 65 (10-11) class as well as the 85 (7-11) class.

#150 Loklan Teichrib from Stonewall, MB won 65 (7-9) and 65 Open.

The Lepp Brothers from Rivers, MB.

#17 Hayden Dunser from Saskatoon, SK took the win in 85 (12-16) and Supermini.

Ladies

#51 Katrine Ferguson from Iles Des Chenes, MB won the Ladies Open class going 1-2-2 ahead of #7 Bailey Orbanski from Arborg, MB who finished 4-1-1.

Open Beginner

#314 Reagan Kornelsen took the win in Open Beginner 3-1-1.

250/Open Junior

#120 Jacob Frederickson from Red Deer County, AB ran the table in 250 Junior and Open Junior.

Remember this face. Jacob is looking good out there.

250/Open Intermediate

#222 Jess Barnett from Sundre, AB won 250 Intermediate and Open Intermediate.

And local rider #105 Nathan “Shitdawg” Williamson was 2nd.

We received an update on our new buddy “Shitdawg”:

“Shitdawg had some adversity…went into the races with a broken thumb, a bee sting on his lip, and subluxation of his shoulder in moto 2.”

+50

Local rider #51 Gerry Davis took +50 1-1-1 ahead of #625 Brian Birch from Kenora, ON 2-2-2.

Under 30 went to #15 Jesse Westfall from Morden. MB 1-1-1.

+40 was won by ##120 Jim Frederickson from Red Deer County, AB 1-1-1.

Vet Junior went to #534 Brent Lamb from Brandon, MB 1-1-1.

Vet Master and Pro/AM

Vet Master 1-1-2 and Pro/Am 1-2-1 went to #70 Josh Penner from Letellier, MB.

It’s great to see Josh rebound from his troubles in the heat the week before at Prairie Hill MX.

Congratulations to everyone who made the first annual CCAN a success and we hope to see most of you at the TransCan at Walton Raceway in August.