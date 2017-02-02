Photo Report | A Newby’s Trip to the Winter X Games | Presented by Shot Race Gear

When the Snow Bike competition was announced for the 2017 Winter X Games in Aspen, Colorado, last fall, I knew I had to be there for this historic occasion. Not only was it going to involve 450 motocross bikes, but Canadian riders had been pioneering this new form of motocross/snowmobiling for the past few years and I knew we had a really good chance of doing really well!

The only question was, “How can I make this work?” I’m not sure if you know this, but Aspen, Colorado, is a pretty expensive place. And I don’t just mean, “Hey, did the price of milk just go up a couple cents?!” We’re talking ‘Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous’ levels of expensive here. I don’t have the kind of bank roll to spend 4 days having champagne wishes and caviar dreams in Aspen, that’s for sure! OK, so how was this going to work?

I took a look at the Monster Energy Supercross schedule and thought it would make sense to put just a few more miles on the old DMX Minivan and make a bit more of an adventure out of this.