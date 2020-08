Photo Report | Walton 1 WMX | Presented by Yamaha Canada

Photos and Captions by Billy Rainford

Presented by Yamaha Motor Canada

It was Round 2 for WMX at Walton Raceway this past Sunday. After all the rain the area received the night before, riders were fortunate to be late in the schedule and were treated to perfect Walton racing conditions.

Here’s a look at some of the finishing positions.

WMX

#8 Chloe Poncia Myre took 18th in both motos for 18th overall.

#121 Michaila Beach was up a spot in 17th (16-16).

#425 Amelia Matchett went 14-17 for 16th.

#16 Ciel Ferguson was 14th (10-14).

#110 Breanna Rose took 12th (11-13).

#818 Cindy Trudel cracked the top 10 with 10-12 motos.

#156 Erica Solmes had 9-11 motos for 9th.

#122 Brook Greenlaw was 8th (7-6).

#75 Lindsey Bradley was 7th with 4-8 motos.

#27 Maya Legare was 6th (6-5).

#87 Michaela Hamm cracked the top 5 with 8-4 motos.

#105 Ani Ferguson was 4th with 3-7 finishes.

The biggest smile of the day went to #6 Dominique Petruska who landed on the podium with 5-2 motos for 3rd.

#33 Malia Garant used great starts to finish in runner-up position with 2-3 motos.