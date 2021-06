Video | We Ride the 2021 Gas Gas MC 450 at Motopark

Video | We Ride the 2021 Gas Gas MC 450 at Motopark

By Billy Rainford

Greg Poisson rides the 2021 Gas Gas MC 450 and gives us his initial thoughts. Also, it was our first ride at Motopark in Chatsworth, Ontario, since the changes to the track layout.

Presented by Gas Gas Canada.