Photo Report | Winners from 2023 Gopher Dunes Amateur Open
By Billy Rainford
Here’s a look at most of the class winners from the Amateur Open on the Saturday before Round 4 of the 2023 Canadian Triple Crown Series MX Nationals at Gopher Dunes. It was a relatively cool and overcast day when the rain held off until the final few 2nd motos of the day.
#927 Aaron Hilbing finished 1-1 to take Open Beginner.
#107 Peyton Wilson took the younger 85 class with 3-1 motos.
#98 Jason Kukielka finished 1-1 in 50 4-6.
Full results HERE.
