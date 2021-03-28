Podcast | Casey Keast Tells the 2021 Supercross Highway Accident Story

Podcast | Casey Keast Tells the 2021 Supercross Highway Accident Story

By Billy Rainford

Casey Keast recounts the story of the accident he and Kevin Urquhart were in on their way back to California from the 3rd Arlington Supercross in Texas.

As they drove slowly down the shoulder of the highway with their 4-way flashers on, a transport truck hit them from behind at full speed and demolished their truck and trailer.

SoundCloud:

iTunes:

https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/casey-keast-tells-the-2021-supercross-highway-crash-story/id1499153886?i=1000514680503

Stitcher:

https://www.stitcher.com/show/direct-motocross/episode/casey-keast-tells-the-2021-supercross-highway-crash-story-82726425

Spotify: