Podcast | Casey Keast Tells the 2021 Supercross Highway Accident Story
By Billy Rainford
Casey Keast recounts the story of the accident he and Kevin Urquhart were in on their way back to California from the 3rd Arlington Supercross in Texas.
As they drove slowly down the shoulder of the highway with their 4-way flashers on, a transport truck hit them from behind at full speed and demolished their truck and trailer.
