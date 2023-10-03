Photos from Team Canada MXON Tuesday Shakedown
By Billy Rainford
The team headed to a track called Motocross Club de Romagné today just outside the city our Fougeres which is about 25 minutes from the “house” we are all staying in. Team France had the track until 2pm and so we got a chance to sleep in a bit and try to get back on schedule as far as the time change is concerned. They watered the track for about 20 minutes before Team Canada hit the track and we couldn’t help but think they were doing something to try and sabotage our team! With only 3 riders about to hit the track, we didn’t think they needed to put that much water down on the hard surface.
After 2 of our 3 riders hit the “deck” early in the slippery stuff at the top of a hill, I was worried their imagined plan may actually work!
It didn’t, and all 3 of our guys put in some good work in front of as they made a few changes to get the bikes working nicely for what they can expect on the weekend in Ernée.
Here are a few shots from Tuesday.
That”ll do it for the first ride day of the week leading up to the races. Wednesday is an off day and we’re actually going to check out some Normandy stuff. I shot some video from today and will get that up. The team is back on a different track on Thursday.
