Pirelli Returns as the Official Motorcycle Tire of the 2020 Walton TransCan Grand National Championship

SCORPION™ MX Range is Ready for the Challenge on August 12-15

ROME, Ga. (July 30, 2020) – Pirelli Tire North America is pleased to announce its return as the “Official Motorcycle Tire” of the 2020 Walton TransCan Grand National Championship, marking the second consecutive season for the brand and its championship- proven SCORPION™ MX tire lineup. Canada’s most prestigious amateur national championship is known as the annual “Celebration of Canadian Motocross” and is slated to take place from August 12-15, 2020.

Pirelli will serve as the official motorcycle tire for the 2020 Walton TransCan Grand National Championship.

“Pirelli is looking forward to returning as the official motorcycle tire of the 2020 Walton TransCan and continuing its mission to support riders and their families at the grassroot level of the sport,” said Nick Walton, off-road race manager, Pirelli. “Throughout the last several years, we’ve watched some of Canada’s greatest up-and-coming talent use this event to show off their skills against the best riders in the country. The Pirelli brand has had a lot of success not just around the world, but in Canada specifically, and we believe the SCORPION™ MX range has the capability needed to elevate a rider’s performance and help get them to the top step of the podium.”

Pirelli’s SCORPION™ MX tire range is the tire of choice for the Rockstar OTSFF Yamaha team, which captured the 2019 Rockstar Triple Crown 450 Pro Class Championship and 2019 450 Pro Class victory at Walton with team rider Phil Nicoletti.

Rockstar OTSFF Yamaha rider Phil Nicoletti captured the victory in the 2019 450 Pro Class at Walton. | Photo – James Lissimore

With an impressive 72 Motocross World Titles, Pirelli’s SCORPION™ MX lineup offers a tire suitable for all track conditions and riders of all skill levels. The tire range includes the SCORPION™ MX32™ Mid Soft, SCORPION™ MX32™ Mid Hard, and SCORPION™ MX Soft. Pirelli’s vision and focus remain on the grassroot level of the sport and the brand continues to stand by its motto “we sell what we race, we race what we sell”, offering everyone access to the same tires found on the bikes of Pirelli’s factory racing teams.

Trackside support will be available through Pirelli Canadian racing vendor Steve Simms Racing throughout the event week. Racers will be able to purchase SCORPION™ MX tires on-site as well as take advantage of technical advice and service regarding tire setup.

Pirelli Trackside Vendor (Canada)

Steve Simms Racing

Steve Simms – stevesimmsracing@gmail.com

(519) 717-4800

To learn more about the 2020 Walton TransCan Grand National Championship, Click Here.

For more information about the complete line of Pirelli motorcycle tires, please visit Pirelli.com