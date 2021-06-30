Podcast | 2021 Canadian MX Nationals Preview Show | FXR

Podcast | 2021 Canadian MX Nationals Preview Show | FXR

By Billy Rainford

Presented by FXR

If you’d prefer to listen and not watch, here’s the audio stripped from our video where Greg Poisson, Andy White, and I go over what we think we can expect to see at the 2021 Canadian Triple Crown Series MX Nationals that start this Friday at Walton Raceway.

Find it on your favourite podcast channel, and don’t forget to SUBSCRIBE to Direct Motocross while you’re there.