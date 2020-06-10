Podcast | #47 Lorenzo Locurcio Talks about Racing Supercross for the PRMX Team

Podcast | #47 Lorenzo Locurcio Talks about Racing Supercross for the PRMX Team

By Billy Rainford

Presented by 100%

Here’s the audio stripped from our Zoom video interview with #47 Lorenzo Locurcio from Venezuela.

LL rides for the Canadian PRMX Just 1 Pelletier Kawasaki team alongside Justin Thompson (injured), Cheyenne Harmon, Logan Karnow, Josh Cartwright, and Cade Clason.

We go over his early beginnings right up to the current coronavirus-restricted Salt Lake City Supercross rounds.

#47 Lorenzo Locurcio.

iTunes:

https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/47-lornezo-locurcio-june-9-2020/id1499153886?i=1000477360984

Stitcher:

https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/direct-motocross/e/70472623?autoplay=true

Be sure to SUBSCRIBE to both so you don’t miss anything in the future.