Podcast | #493 Jess Pettis Takes us through His 2023 Ironman MX AMA Pro National

Podcast | #493 Jess Pettis Takes us through His 2023 Ironman MX AMA Pro National

By Billy Rainford

Brought to you by KTM Canada

Canadian #493 Jess Pettis from Prince George, BC raced his first-ever AMA Pro Motocross National at Ironman MX in Crawfordsville, Indiana. It was an up-and-down day that he takes us through step by step.

FInd it wherever you get your podcasts.