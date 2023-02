Podcast | #551 Guillaume St Cyr | 2023 Houston Supercross

Podcast | #551 Guillaume St Cyr | 2023 Houston Supercross

By Billy Rainford

Brought to you by KTM Canada

Quebec Supercross racerĀ #551 Guillaume St Cyr talks about racing the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. He raced a KTM 350 in the 450 class and made the night show.

Qualifying: 39th

Heat 2: 17th

LCQ: 18th

Apple Podcasts

I Heart Radio

Stitcher

Get it wherever you get your podcasts.