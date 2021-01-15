Podcast | Cade Clason Talks about Heading into Round 1 of Supercross

By Billy Rainford

#280 Cade Clason talks about heading into the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season on his PRMX Wossner Deep South Kawasaki 450 this weekend for Round 1 in Houston, Texas.

He talks about his expectations, his new teammates, and quite a bit about tarantulas!

Cade is originally from Ohio, but now calls Arizona home. His race team is based out of Quebec, Canada.

Soundcloud:

Stitcher:

https://www.stitcher.com/show/direct-motocross/episode/cade-clason-talks-about-heading-into-the-2021-monster-energy-ama-supercross-season-80861493

iTunes:

Coming…

