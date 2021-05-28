Podcast | Canadian #888 Burg Giliomee Talks about Heading into His First AMA Pro MX at Round 1
By Billy Rainford
#888 Burg Giliomee is the 21-year-old from British Columbia, Canada who will be lining up for his first-ever Lucas Oil Pro Motocross National Saturday at Fox Raceway in Pala, California.
We grabbed him for a conversation to find out how he’s feeling and what he’s hoping for in the 250 class.
Lead Photo Credit: David Mauss
SoundCloud:
Spotify:
Stitcher:
https://www.stitcher.com/show/direct-motocross/episode/888-burg-giliomee-doing-first-ever-ama-pro-motocross-national-84291008
iTunes:
https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/888-burg-giliomee-doing-first-ever-ama-pro-motocross/id1499153886?i=1000523359014
