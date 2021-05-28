Podcast | Canadian #888 Burg Giliomee Talks about Heading into His First AMA Pro MX at Round 1

By Billy Rainford

#888 Burg Giliomee is the 21-year-old from British Columbia, Canada who will be lining up for his first-ever Lucas Oil Pro Motocross National Saturday at Fox Raceway in Pala, California.

We grabbed him for a conversation to find out how he’s feeling and what he’s hoping for in the 250 class.

Lead Photo Credit: David Mauss

