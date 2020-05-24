Podcast | Carl Bastedo Gives Us a History of Canadian Motocross

By Billy Rainford

Presented by Scott Sports Canada

Carl Bastedo gives us some Canadian Motocross History 101. | Bigwave photo

The phrase, “Been there, done that” gets thrown around a lot, but I can’t think of anyone who it fits better than this person.

We talk to Carl Bastedo and go from his early beginnings in the sport all the way through what is one of the most influential careers in our sport’s history. Go along for a historical ride.

https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/carl-bastedo-interview-scott-sports-canada/id1499153886?i=1000472581903

https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/direct-motocross/e/69112000?autoplay=true

