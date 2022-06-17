Podcast | Connor Stevenson Talks about Racing His First-Ever AMA Pro Motocross National at Thunder Valley

Podcast | Connor Stevenson Talks about Racing His First-Ever AMA Pro Motocross National at Thunder Valley

By Billy Rainford

Brought to you by Fox Racing Canada

Canadian Connor Stevenson who is from Milton, Ontario, but now calls Denver, Colorado, home, raced his first-ever AMA Pro Motocross National at Thunder Valley in Colorado.

We gave him a call to talk about how it went and find out what his future plans are.

Spotify:

SoundCloud:

Find this and all of our other podcasts on your favourite platform.