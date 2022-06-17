Podcast | Connor Stevenson Talks about Racing His First-Ever AMA Pro Motocross National at Thunder Valley
By Billy Rainford
Canadian Connor Stevenson who is from Milton, Ontario, but now calls Denver, Colorado, home, raced his first-ever AMA Pro Motocross National at Thunder Valley in Colorado.
We gave him a call to talk about how it went and find out what his future plans are.
Spotify:
SoundCloud:
Find this and all of our other podcasts on your favourite platform.
No comments!
There are no comments yet, but you can be first to comment this article.