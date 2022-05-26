Podcast | Daniel Elmore Takes US through Getting His Bikes Stolen and Staying Focused on 2022

By Billy Rainford

#13 Daniel Elmore. | Bigwave photo

#13 Daniel Elmore from Telkwa, BC talks about having 2 of his bikes stolen at Club MX this past winter and what it took to get his program back on track to go racing the 2022 Canadian Triple Crown Series Motocross Nationals despite the setback.

