Podcast | Bjorn Viney Talks about Leaving Motocross and Joining the US Military

By Billy Rainford

Presented by Atlas Brace

Ottawa born motocrosser Bjorn Viney is part of the speedy Viney family who moved to California a few years ago. Bjorn is the older brother of Noah Viney and raced the Supercross Futures series last season and looked poised to move to the next stage in his career.

Bjorn has decided to leave the sport and head into a career in the US Military with the goal of one day becoming a pilot.

We gave him a call to talk about this big change.

PS I should have said “Full Metal Jacket” when I was referencing “Hamburger Hill.”

iTunes:

https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/bjorn-viney-talks-about-leaving-motocross-joining-military/id1499153886?i=1000492448894

Stitcher:

https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/direct-motocross/e/78011836?autoplay=true

SoundCloud: