Podcast | DMX/MXP Rockstar Triple Crown MX Nationals Preview

By Billy Rainford

I sit down with Chris Pomeroy from MXP Mag to talk about what we can expect from the 250 and 450 classes this season in the 2020 Rockstar Triple Crown Tour MX Nationals that are set to start this coming Saturday at Gopher Dunes.

https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/dmx-mxp-2020-rockstar-triple-crown-tour-mx-preview-show/id1499153886?i=1000485674788

https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/direct-motocross/e/76353798?autoplay=true