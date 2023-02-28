Podcast | Preston Masciangelo’s First Supercross Futures in Texas

Preston Masciangelo. | Bigwave photo

Partzilla PRMX rider #622 Preston Masciangelo from Brantford, Ontario, raced his first-ever Supercross Futures event at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

We grabbed him to talk about it after he and his team had made the drive back to SOBMX in South Carolina.

