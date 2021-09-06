Podcast | Final Team Canada ISDE Thoughts with Lee Fryberger

By Billy Rainford

We talk with Team Canada ISDE Co-Coordinator Lee Fryberger in Italy after the finish of the 2021 FIM ISDE to talk about how the team did this year.

The team finished 7th overall in the World Trophy category and won the Watling Trophy for their performance.

Photo Credit: Mario Jakowski

