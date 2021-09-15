Out of the Blue | Tahlia Jayde O’Hare | Presented by Schrader’s

Out of the Blue | Tahlia Jayde O’Hare | Presented by Schrader’s

By Jensen Amyotte

Name: Tahlia Jayde O’Hare

Date of Birth: 23:02:2001

Hometown: Perth, Western Australia

Occupation: Athlete

Race Number: 625

Bike: Honda

Classes: WMXGP

This week, we feature WMXGP rider Tahlia Jayde O’Hare from Perth, Australia. | @thibaultphotography

Who/what inspired you to get into the sport of motocross?

My dad bought me and my sister a PW50 and I guess it was pretty fun so we stuck with it. Haha.

When not on a dirt bike, how do you keep yourself busy?

I mountain bike or cycle a lot or just do anything outside. I’m not really someone who likes to sit still for more than 5 minutes.

As a racer, are there any obstacles you feel a female racer has to deal with that maybe a male racer does not?

It’s pretty difficult for us to make a living out of racing compared to the guys because we don’t bring as much exposure to the sport and sponsors.

From your first ride to where you are now, what is something you never thought you would be able to overcome but have?

I used to be really scared of jumps and it would always take me days to hit them, but now I’d say I am pretty decent, especially racing the GP’s you need to jump everything in the first practice.

Talia is 3X Australian Champion. | @thibaultphotography

Who is your all-time favourite rider?

I would probably say (Ryan) Dungey. He had such smooth style and the way he raced a championship was cool.

What is your favourite track and why?

I don’t really have one. I’ve ridden some pretty sick tracks over the years, so it changes every other week.

What event do you look forward to most every year? What’s one you don’t ever want to miss?

A race back home called Manji15000. Unfortunately, I don’t get to race it anymore but it was always a highlight of my season.

Tahlia lists Ryan Dungey as her favourite rider. | @thibaultphotography

Who has been your biggest inspiration/hero on and off the track?

I’ve never really thought about it. I kinda take inspiration from a bunch of riders, whether it be how they ride or others carry themselves really good off the track, so it’s hard to name just one person.

Tell us about your 2021 race season and your plans for 2022.

My season has been a progress season. The level in WMXGP is really high at the moment and I’ve made some mistakes in a few motos, but we have been making progress so I am happy how it will end. As for 2022, I am not thinking about that yet, I have a job to do still this year.

What are your biggest accomplishments to date?

I won 3 Australian girls championships and last year finished 10th in the world championship.

She finished 10th in the WMXGP last season. | @thibaultphotography

What is the biggest lesson that motocross racing/ off-road has taught you so far?

No matter how good you are there are always people better. You need to work as hard as you can every day.

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

I hope to be racing the WMXGP still and battling for the podium by that time.

What kind of track/dirt do you feel you excel at most and why?

Normally, on a soft or sand track as it’s what I grew up on, or super muddy tracks because I have pretty long legs so I can hold myself up when a lot of girls can’t reach the ground.

Tahlia hopes to one day be battling for podiums in the WMXGP. | @thibaultphotography

If you ever have children will you give them the option to race as well?

Yes, they can do whatever they want. For my bank account I’d like it if they enjoyed basketball or something. Haha.

If you could give 1 piece of advice to a female of any age who wants to start riding, what would it be?

Focus on getting your technique good first, speed will come.

What was your first race number and how did you choose it?

My first number was 302. I’m pretty sure it was just given to me so no cool story behind it.

Tahlia is friends with Avrie Berry who raced our series a few years ago. Maybe we’ll see her in Canada one day. | @thibaultphotography

Do you see yourself ever competing in the Canadian WMX Triple Crown series?

It would be cool. My mate, Avrie Berry, did a couple years ago and she loved it. It’s a little difficult to travel there as the season is at the same time as ours in Europe. But the whole program and the tracks look really nice.

What do you like to do in the off season?

Go ride dirt bikes with my mates and have some fun. I go back home to Australia when it’s possible so it’s nice to hang with friends and family in the off season.

Who would you like to thank?

