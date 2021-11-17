PODCAST | History of Canadian MX | 1984 Canadian MX Champ Mike Harnden

By Billy Rainford

Mike Harnden is the 1984 Canadian 500cc Motocross Champion. His career covered Canada, America, and the GP’s in Europe.

We talk to him about all that as well as what he thinks about all things related to Motocross today, including Dylan Wright‘s opportunity to race MXGP.

And yes, we make him tell the “chasing the burning van” story and one or two classic Ross Pederson stories.

Lead Photo Credit: Bill Petro www.LOCMX.com

