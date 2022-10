Podcast | Jared Stock Takes Us through the 2022 ISDE and Corduroy Enduro

By Billy Rainford

Brought to you by Leatt

It’s story time!

Jared Stock from Medicine Hat, Alberta, takes us through his races at the 2022 ISDE in France and then his first time racing the Corduroy Enduro in Ontario.

Lead photo by @mjsmotophotos

