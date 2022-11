Podcast | Jeff Sutherland Talks about the 2022 Dubya World Vet Championships at Glen Helen

Podcast | Jeff Sutherland Talks about the 2022 Dubya World Vet Championships at Glen Helen

By Billy Rainford

Brought to you by Muc-Off

We chat with Jeff Sutherland as he was driving home from the 2022 Dubya World Vet Championships at Glen Helen in California with Kenny Bland.

Find it wherever you get your podcasts.