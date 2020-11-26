Podcast | Jess Pettis Talks about 2021 Supercross and Training at the Baker’s Factory in Florida
By Billy Rainford
We grab Jess Pettis to talk about the upcoming 2021 Supercross series and training with Aldon Baker at the Baker’s Factory in Florida as he was driving to watch the Mini O’s at Gatorback.
iTunes:
https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/jess-pettis-talks-about-2021-supercross-bakers-factory/id1499153886?i=1000500375573
Stitcher:
https://www.stitcher.com/show/direct-motocross/episode/jess-pettis-talks-about-2021-supercross-and-the-bakers-factory-in-florida-79724048