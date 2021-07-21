WMX Round 3 Photo Report from Sand Del Lee | Presented by Fox Racing Canada
Photos and Captions by Billy Rainford
Presented by Fox Racing Canada
We were at
Sand Del Lee in Richmond, Ontario, for Round 3 of the 2021 Thor WMX Canadian Championships this past Sunday. After watching #1 Eve Brodeur and #241 Sarah-Kim Villeneuve go at it on Saturday for Amateur Day, we all knew we were in for a barn burner on Sunday when it really mattered.
Although Eve is the current ‘Queen of Canadian WMX,’ if she misses a step this season, Sarah-Kim is right there and will capitalize if given the chance.
Here’s a look at some of the action from two motos of good racing.
If you’re ready, Donny T, let’s dive in.
#818 Cindy Trudel going through her pre-race rituals on the gate. She was one of the riders not to do the sight lap.
It’s actually great to see that Eve Brodeur has nerves before a race. With the ever-improving pace of Sarah-Kim Villeneuve, she has every right to be nervous! She can’t miss a shift this season, it’s that close!
#16 Chloe Poncia-Myre feeling some pre-race nerves, too. Unfortunately, hers were warranted…
Everyone has their own way of dealing with it.
#9 Lindsey Bradley is racing with a couple broken fingers and other damage to her left hand! It’s amazing that she was even on the line. I shot a photo of it with my other camera but seem to have formatted that card, accidentally…
If you look focussed on the gate, I’m going to focus on you. That’s #25 Shayla Cassidy.
You do not want to give Eve the holeshot, but what are ya gonna do?!
#16 Chloe Poncia-Myre went down hard in the first start. I haven’t heard how she’s doing and there’s nothing on her Instagram page.
No, #29 Alissa Harkin isn’t going to win but she drove across the country by herself in an old, full-size pick-up truck and will have stories to last a lifetime. She finished 23-25 for 26th.
#25 Shayla Cassidy found herself fighting from the back and finished 13th (17-12).
#110 Breanna Rose got off to a great start in the first moto and ended up 6th. She had a nice battle with #9 Bradley and tried to go with #4 Malia Garant when she went by. 6-10 put her 8th.
I think #10 Oriana Fraser is the only rider out there on a 250 2-stroke. Let’s see that thing grab a holeshot! She rounded out the top 10 with 14-7 motos and rode alone in 7th in moto 2.
#818 Cindy Trudel made passes all moto 1 and finished alone in 7th. She had a nice battle with #27 Maya Legare in moto 2 and finished 7-8 for 7th. Legare finished 25-9 for 15th after being in a 7-rider battle in moto 1 for 7th before having troubles.
#7 Brook Greenlaw got out to some good starts (9th and 3rd). She finished at the front end of that big group I mentioned and took 6th overall (8-6).
#3 Ani Ferguson is a fun rider to watch. She steadily closed on #28 Bailey Orbanski in the first moto and then went for a finish line pass…
Obanski held on as Ferguson took a good tumble but was OK. Orbanski: 4-4 for 4th. Ferguson: 5-5 for 5th.
This is how #4 Malia Garant’s day started. She fast, though, and made her way forward quickly. Andy White, please set her up with some #4 FXR gear, Dave Bell is having a fit in the announcer’s tower.
She’s fast and has great control over the bike. She finished 3-3 for 3rd and has everyone behind her covered.
Villeneuve isn’t 20 yet and if she keeps improving the way she has been will get the job done before she’s through. I liked her corner entry speed, but I saw a few line choices that left her falling back from Eve in places. Watch how good their races are when we get to Deschambault. 2-2 for 2nd.
1-1 for Eve but it wasn’t easy. Like I said earlier, one mistake and Sara-Kim is there to pounce. Although she’s undefeated, it’s nice to see this isn’t another cake-walk for Eve.
Round 3 podium: Eve Brodeur 1-1, Sarah-Kim Villeneuve 2-2, Malia Garant 3-3.
1st #1
EVE BRODEUR LAVAL, QC
1st
1st
50
2nd #241
SARAH-KIM VILLENEUVE SAGUENAY, QC
2nd
2nd
44
3rd #33
MALIA GARANT BEAUMONT, QC
3rd
3rd
40
4th #28
BAILEY ORBANSKI ,
4th
4th
36
5th #3
ANI FERGUSON ,
5th
5th
32
6th #7
BROOK GREENLAW KAWARTHA LAKES, ON
8th
6th
28
7th #818
CINDY TRUDEL SAINT-COLOMBAN, QC
7th
8th
27
8th #110
BREANNA ROSE WINDSOR, ON
6th
10th
26
9th #714
VANESSA STINSON ,
9th
11th
22
10th #10
ORIANA FRASER LADYSMITH, BC
14th
7th
21
11th #17
MEGAN HAMM ,
10th
14th
18
12th #9
LINDSEY BRADLEY PETERBOROUGH, ON
15th
13th
14
13th #25
SHAYLA CASSIDY ,
17th
12th
13
14th #92
CAMRYN HORBATY ,
11th
18th
13
15th #27
MAYA LEGARE TORONTO, ON
25th
9th
12
16th #121
MIKAILA BEACH BADEN,
13th
19th
10
17th #610
SAVANNAH LANCE ,
16th
17th
9
18th #414
TESSA VAN DER MEER ,
12th
26th
9
19th #425
AMELIA MATCHETT SARNIA, ON
19th
16th
7
20th #971
MIA BARRETT ACTON , ON
22nd
15th
6
21st #970
DANA BARRETT ACTON, ON
18th
20th
4
22nd #59
SAMANTHA MERRETT ESSEX, ON
20th
23rd
1
23rd #276
MICKAYLA VOLLICK ,
24th
21st
0
24th #98
MELANIE HARVEY SAINT-JOSEPH-DE-BEAU,
21st
22nd
0
25th #571
CATHY COULSON ,
26th
24th
0
26th #29
ALISSA HARKIN VANCOUVER, BC
23rd
25th
0
DNF #6
MICHAELA HAMM ,
DNF
DNF
0
DNF #16
CHLOE PONCIA-MYRE EMBRUN,
DNF
DNF
0
1st – EVE BRODEUR #1 – LAVAL,
1st
1st
1st
150
2nd – SARAH-KIM VILLENEUVE #241 – SAGUENAY,
2nd
2nd
2nd
132 (-18)
3rd – ANI FERGUSON #3 – ,
4th
3rd
5th
106 (-44)
4th – BROOK GREENLAW #7 – KAWARTHA LAKES,
5th
4th
6th
93 (-57)
5th – MALIA GARANT #33 – BEAUMONT,
5th
3rd
72 (-78)
6th – CINDY TRUDEL #818 – SAINT-COLOMBAN,
8th
11th
7th
70 (-80)
7th – BAILEY ORBANSKI #28 – ,
6th
4th
67 (-83)
8th – ORIANA FRASER #10 – LADYSMITH,
10th
7th
10th
66 (-84)
9th – MAYA LEGARE #27 – TORONTO,
6th
13th
15th
58 (-92)
10th – BREANNA ROSE #110 – WINDSOR,
9th
8th
52 (-98)
11th – MEGAN HAMM #17 – ,
16th
10th
11th
50 (-100)
12th – CAMRYN HORBATY #92 – ,
13th
12th
14th
45 (-105)
13th – LINDSEY BRADLEY #9 – PETERBOROUGH,
7th
23rd
12th
44 (-106)
13th – SHAYLA CASSIDY #25 – ,
9th
18th
13th
44 (-106)
15th – MALIA GRANT #4 – ,
3rd
40 (-110)
16th – MIKAILA BEACH #121 – BADEN,
11th
16th
16th
38 (-112)
17th – AMELIA MATCHETT #425 – SARNIA,
12th
15th
19th
35 (-115)
18th – VANESSA STINSON #714 – ,
20th
17th
9th
33 (-117)
19th – MIA BARRETT #971 – ,
18th
14th
20th
27 (-123)
20th – JOCELYN FACCIOTTI #323 – ,
8th
26 (-124)
21st – SAVANNAH LANCE #610 – ,
14th
17th
21 (-129)
22nd – DANA BARRETT #970 – ACTON,
17th
22nd
21st
16 (-134)
23rd – CHLOE PONCIA-MYRE #16 – EMBRUN,
15th
12 (-138)
24th – TESSA VAN DER MEER #414 – ,
21st
18th
11 (-139)
25th – MELANIE HARVEY #98 – SAINT-JOSEPH-DE-BEAU,
19th
7 (-143)
26th – MICHAELA HAMM #6 – ,
19th
5 (-145)
27th – AMELIE CROTEAU #192 – ,
20th
3 (-147)
28th – MERRETT SAMANTHA #59 – ,
21st
2 (-148)
29th – SAMANTHA MERRETT #59 – ESSEX,
22nd
1 (-149)
