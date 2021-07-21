WMX Round 3 Photo Report from Sand Del Lee | Presented by Fox Racing Canada

WMX Round 3 Photo Report from Sand Del Lee | Presented by Fox Racing Canada

Photos and Captions by Billy Rainford

We were at Sand Del Lee in Richmond, Ontario, for Round 3 of the 2021 Thor WMX Canadian Championships this past Sunday. After watching #1 Eve Brodeur and #241 Sarah-Kim Villeneuve go at it on Saturday for Amateur Day, we all knew we were in for a barn burner on Sunday when it really mattered.

Although Eve is the current ‘Queen of Canadian WMX,’ if she misses a step this season, Sarah-Kim is right there and will capitalize if given the chance.

Here’s a look at some of the action from two motos of good racing.

If you’re ready, Donny T, let’s dive in.

#818 Cindy Trudel going through her pre-race rituals on the gate. She was one of the riders not to do the sight lap.

It’s actually great to see that Eve Brodeur has nerves before a race. With the ever-improving pace of Sarah-Kim Villeneuve, she has every right to be nervous! She can’t miss a shift this season, it’s that close!

#16 Chloe Poncia-Myre feeling some pre-race nerves, too. Unfortunately, hers were warranted…

Everyone has their own way of dealing with it.

#9 Lindsey Bradley is racing with a couple broken fingers and other damage to her left hand! It’s amazing that she was even on the line. I shot a photo of it with my other camera but seem to have formatted that card, accidentally…

If you look focussed on the gate, I’m going to focus on you. That’s #25 Shayla Cassidy.

You do not want to give Eve the holeshot, but what are ya gonna do?!

#16 Chloe Poncia-Myre went down hard in the first start. I haven’t heard how she’s doing and there’s nothing on her Instagram page.

No, #29 Alissa Harkin isn’t going to win but she drove across the country by herself in an old, full-size pick-up truck and will have stories to last a lifetime. She finished 23-25 for 26th.

#25 Shayla Cassidy found herself fighting from the back and finished 13th (17-12).

#110 Breanna Rose got off to a great start in the first moto and ended up 6th. She had a nice battle with #9 Bradley and tried to go with #4 Malia Garant when she went by. 6-10 put her 8th.

I think #10 Oriana Fraser is the only rider out there on a 250 2-stroke. Let’s see that thing grab a holeshot! She rounded out the top 10 with 14-7 motos and rode alone in 7th in moto 2.

#818 Cindy Trudel made passes all moto 1 and finished alone in 7th. She had a nice battle with #27 Maya Legare in moto 2 and finished 7-8 for 7th. Legare finished 25-9 for 15th after being in a 7-rider battle in moto 1 for 7th before having troubles.

#7 Brook Greenlaw got out to some good starts (9th and 3rd). She finished at the front end of that big group I mentioned and took 6th overall (8-6).

#3 Ani Ferguson is a fun rider to watch. She steadily closed on #28 Bailey Orbanski in the first moto and then went for a finish line pass…

Obanski held on as Ferguson took a good tumble but was OK. Orbanski: 4-4 for 4th. Ferguson: 5-5 for 5th.

This is how #4 Malia Garant’s day started. She fast, though, and made her way forward quickly. Andy White, please set her up with some #4 FXR gear, Dave Bell is having a fit in the announcer’s tower.

She’s fast and has great control over the bike. She finished 3-3 for 3rd and has everyone behind her covered.

Villeneuve isn’t 20 yet and if she keeps improving the way she has been will get the job done before she’s through. I liked her corner entry speed, but I saw a few line choices that left her falling back from Eve in places. Watch how good their races are when we get to Deschambault. 2-2 for 2nd.

1-1 for Eve but it wasn’t easy. Like I said earlier, one mistake and Sara-Kim is there to pounce. Although she’s undefeated, it’s nice to see this isn’t another cake-walk for Eve.