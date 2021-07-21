WMX Round 3 Photo Report from Sand Del Lee | Presented by Fox Racing Canada

Photos and Captions by Billy Rainford

We were at Sand Del Lee in Richmond, Ontario, for Round 3 of the 2021 Thor WMX Canadian Championships this past Sunday. After watching #1 Eve Brodeur and #241 Sarah-Kim Villeneuve go at it on Saturday for Amateur Day, we all knew we were in for a barn burner on Sunday when it really mattered.

Although Eve is the current ‘Queen of Canadian WMX,’ if she misses a step this season, Sarah-Kim is right there and will capitalize if given the chance.

Here’s a look at some of the action from two motos of good racing.

If you’re ready, Donny T, let’s dive in.
#818 Cindy Trudel going through her pre-race rituals on the gate. She was one of the riders not to do the sight lap.
It’s actually great to see that Eve Brodeur has nerves before a race. With the ever-improving pace of Sarah-Kim Villeneuve, she has every right to be nervous! She can’t miss a shift this season, it’s that close!
#16 Chloe Poncia-Myre feeling some pre-race nerves, too. Unfortunately, hers were warranted…
Everyone has their own way of dealing with it.
#9 Lindsey Bradley is racing with a couple broken fingers and other damage to her left hand! It’s amazing that she was even on the line. I shot a photo of it with my other camera but seem to have formatted that card, accidentally…
If you look focussed on the gate, I’m going to focus on you. That’s #25 Shayla Cassidy.
You do not want to give Eve the holeshot, but what are ya gonna do?!
#16 Chloe Poncia-Myre went down hard in the first start. I haven’t heard how she’s doing and there’s nothing on her Instagram page.
No, #29 Alissa Harkin isn’t going to win but she drove across the country by herself in an old, full-size pick-up truck and will have stories to last a lifetime. She finished 23-25 for 26th.
#25 Shayla Cassidy found herself fighting from the back and finished 13th (17-12).
#110 Breanna Rose got off to a great start in the first moto and ended up 6th. She had a nice battle with #9 Bradley and tried to go with #4 Malia Garant when she went by. 6-10 put her 8th.
I think #10 Oriana Fraser is the only rider out there on a 250 2-stroke. Let’s see that thing grab a holeshot! She rounded out the top 10 with 14-7 motos and rode alone in 7th in moto 2.
#818 Cindy Trudel made passes all moto 1 and finished alone in 7th. She had a nice battle with #27 Maya Legare in moto 2 and finished 7-8 for 7th. Legare finished 25-9 for 15th after being in a 7-rider battle in moto 1 for 7th before having troubles.
#7 Brook Greenlaw got out to some good starts (9th and 3rd). She finished at the front end of that big group I mentioned and took 6th overall (8-6).
#3 Ani Ferguson is a fun rider to watch. She steadily closed on #28 Bailey Orbanski in the first moto and then went for a finish line pass…
Obanski held on as Ferguson took a good tumble but was OK. Orbanski: 4-4 for 4th. Ferguson: 5-5 for 5th.
This is how #4 Malia Garant’s day started. She fast, though, and made her way forward quickly. Andy White, please set her up with some #4 FXR gear, Dave Bell is having a fit in the announcer’s tower.
She’s fast and has great control over the bike. She finished 3-3 for 3rd and has everyone behind her covered.
Villeneuve isn’t 20 yet and if she keeps improving the way she has been will get the job done before she’s through. I liked her corner entry speed, but I saw a few line choices that left her falling back from Eve in places. Watch how good their races are when we get to Deschambault. 2-2 for 2nd.
1-1 for Eve but it wasn’t easy. Like I said earlier, one mistake and Sara-Kim is there to pounce. Although she’s undefeated, it’s nice to see this isn’t another cake-walk for Eve.
Round 3 podium: Eve Brodeur 1-1, Sarah-Kim Villeneuve 2-2, Malia Garant 3-3.
THOR WMX RESULTS  View Laptimes   
Overall Nbr   Name Moto 1 Moto 2 Points Earned
 1st   #1  KTM  EVE BRODEUR
 LAVAL,  QC		 1st 1st 50
 2nd   #241  KTM  SARAH-KIM VILLENEUVE
 SAGUENAY,  QC		 2nd 2nd 44
 3rd   #33  KTM  MALIA GARANT
 BEAUMONT,  QC		 3rd 3rd 40
 4th   #28  Husqvarna  BAILEY ORBANSKI
  		 4th 4th 36
 5th   #3  Husqvarna  ANI FERGUSON
  		 5th 5th 32
 6th   #7  KTM  BROOK GREENLAW
 KAWARTHA LAKES,  ON		 8th 6th 28
 7th   #818  Kawasaki  CINDY TRUDEL
 SAINT-COLOMBAN,  QC		 7th 8th 27
 8th   #110  Honda  BREANNA ROSE
 WINDSOR,  ON		 6th 10th 26
 9th   #714  Kawasaki  VANESSA STINSON
  		 9th 11th 22
 10th   #10  Yamaha  ORIANA FRASER
 LADYSMITH,  BC		 14th 7th 21
 11th   #17  Kawasaki  MEGAN HAMM
  		 10th 14th 18
 12th   #9  Yamaha  LINDSEY BRADLEY
 PETERBOROUGH,  ON		 15th 13th 14
 13th   #25  Husqvarna  SHAYLA CASSIDY
  		 17th 12th 13
 14th   #92  Kawasaki  CAMRYN HORBATY
  		 11th 18th 13
 15th   #27  KTM  MAYA LEGARE
 TORONTO,  ON		 25th 9th 12
 16th   #121  KTM  MIKAILA BEACH
 BADEN,  		 13th 19th 10
 17th   #610  Yamaha  SAVANNAH LANCE
  		 16th 17th 9
 18th   #414  Yamaha  TESSA VAN DER MEER
  		 12th 26th 9
 19th   #425  Honda  AMELIA MATCHETT
 SARNIA,  ON		 19th 16th 7
 20th   #971  Yamaha  MIA BARRETT
ACTON ON		 22nd 15th 6
 21st   #970  Yamaha  DANA BARRETT
 ACTON,  ON		 18th 20th 4
 22nd   #59  Suzuki  SAMANTHA MERRETT
 ESSEX,  ON		 20th 23rd 1
 23rd   #276  Honda  MICKAYLA VOLLICK
  		 24th 21st 0
 24th   #98  Yamaha  MELANIE HARVEY
 SAINT-JOSEPH-DE-BEAU,  		 21st 22nd 0
 25th   #571  Yamaha  CATHY COULSON
  		 26th 24th 0
 26th   #29  Yamaha  ALISSA HARKIN
 VANCOUVER, BC 		 23rd 25th 0
 DNF   #6  Kawasaki  MICHAELA HAMM
  		 DNF DNF 0
 DNF   #16  Yamaha  CHLOE PONCIA-MYRE
 EMBRUN,  		 DNF DNF 0
THOR WMX POINTS
Place – Name
Number – Hometown		 7/4/2021
Finish		 7/11/2021
Finish		 7/18/2021
Finish		 Total Points
1st – EVE BRODEUR
#1 – LAVAL, 		 1st 1st 1st 150
2nd – SARAH-KIM VILLENEUVE
#241 – SAGUENAY, 		 2nd 2nd 2nd 132 (-18)
3rd – ANI FERGUSON
#3 – , 		 4th 3rd 5th 106 (-44)
4th – BROOK GREENLAW
#7 – KAWARTHA LAKES, 		 5th 4th 6th 93 (-57)
5th – MALIA GARANT
#33 – BEAUMONT, 		   5th 3rd 72 (-78)
6th – CINDY TRUDEL
#818 – SAINT-COLOMBAN, 		 8th 11th 7th 70 (-80)
7th – BAILEY ORBANSKI
#28 – , 		   6th 4th 67 (-83)
8th – ORIANA FRASER
#10 – LADYSMITH, 		 10th 7th 10th 66 (-84)
9th – MAYA LEGARE
#27 – TORONTO, 		 6th 13th 15th 58 (-92)
10th – BREANNA ROSE
#110 – WINDSOR, 		   9th 8th 52 (-98)
11th – MEGAN HAMM
#17 – , 		 16th 10th 11th 50 (-100)
12th – CAMRYN HORBATY
#92 – , 		 13th 12th 14th 45 (-105)
13th – LINDSEY BRADLEY
#9 – PETERBOROUGH, 		 7th 23rd 12th 44 (-106)
13th – SHAYLA CASSIDY
#25 – , 		 9th 18th 13th 44 (-106)
15th – MALIA GRANT
#4 – , 		 3rd     40 (-110)
16th – MIKAILA BEACH
#121 – BADEN, 		 11th 16th 16th 38 (-112)
17th – AMELIA MATCHETT
#425 – SARNIA, 		 12th 15th 19th 35 (-115)
18th – VANESSA STINSON
#714 – , 		 20th 17th 9th 33 (-117)
19th – MIA BARRETT
#971 – , 		 18th 14th 20th 27 (-123)
20th – JOCELYN FACCIOTTI
#323 – , 		   8th   26 (-124)
21st – SAVANNAH LANCE
#610 – , 		 14th   17th 21 (-129)
22nd – DANA BARRETT
#970 – ACTON, 		 17th 22nd 21st 16 (-134)
23rd – CHLOE PONCIA-MYRE
#16 – EMBRUN, 		 15th     12 (-138)
24th – TESSA VAN DER MEER
#414 – , 		   21st 18th 11 (-139)
25th – MELANIE HARVEY
#98 – SAINT-JOSEPH-DE-BEAU, 		   19th   7 (-143)
26th – MICHAELA HAMM
#6 – , 		 19th     5 (-145)
27th – AMELIE CROTEAU
#192 – , 		   20th   3 (-147)
28th – MERRETT SAMANTHA
#59 – , 		 21st     2 (-148)
29th – SAMANTHA MERRETT
#59 – ESSEX, 		     22nd 1 (-149)