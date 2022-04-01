Podcast | Jess Pettis Talks about the Move to Do Some Training with Ryan Hughes for 2022

Podcast | Jess Pettis Talks about the Move to Do Some Training with Ryan Hughes for 2022

By Billy Rainford

#15 Jess Pettis from Prince George, BC is back on the bike and getting ready to race the 2022 Canadian Triple Crown Series. He broke his collarbone and shoulder blade as well as punctured a lung in a practice crash at State Fair MX in California getting ready for Supercross back in January.

He has made a change in his training program and will be working with Ryan Hughes in California. Ryno will work with him on things like body position and technique in hopes of keeping Jess safe while going fast.

We spoke with him about it all in this podcast interview at the end of March 2022.

