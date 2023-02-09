Podcast | Josiah Natzke – Racing His First-Ever SX in Houston
By Billy Rainford
New Zealand rider #86 Josiah Natzke rides for the Partzilla PRMX Supercross team and just raced his first-ever Monster Energy AMA Supercross at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. Josiah also races in Canada during the summer motocross season and will return to race the 250 class in 2023. Here’s what he had to say when we caught up with him at SOBMX in South Carolina.
