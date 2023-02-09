Podcast | Josiah Natzke – Racing His First-Ever SX in Houston

Partzilla PRMX SX rider #86 Josiah Natzke. | Bigwave photo

Podcast | Josiah Natzke – Racing His First-Ever SX in Houston

By Billy Rainford

New Zealand rider #86 Josiah Natzke rides for the Partzilla PRMX Supercross team and just raced his first-ever Monster Energy AMA Supercross at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. Josiah also races in Canada during the summer motocross season and will return to race the 250 class in 2023. Here’s what he had to say when we caught up with him at SOBMX in South Carolina.

Find this podcast wherever you get your podcasts.